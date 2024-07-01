Ex-international rugby player allegedly pushed into home to rape woman

A man allegedly arrived unannounced and pushed into a woman's home before raping and indecently assaulting her, a court has heard.
Paula Fala Kata, 36, was refused bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday through an interpreter.
Kata, who previously represented Tonga in rugby union, did not enter pleas to one count of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of committing an act of indecency without consent.
According to an ESPN player profile, the man played four matches for the Polynesian nation between 2009 and 2010. He now works as a concreter.
Police documents tendered to the court allege Kata started messaging the woman on TikTok last month, in one message telling her: "Maybe one day I stop by to say hi??"
He also said that he would "drive pass you house I will come to say hello to you".
The alleged victim responded: "lol nooooooo you not single."
The documents claim that on Sunday morning, the woman was sleeping at home when Kata woke her up by knocking on her front door and asking to come in because it was cold.
She initially did not open the door and is said to have asked what he was doing there. But police claim she eventually unlocked the door and Kata entered by "pushing past her".
Once inside, the concreter allegedly still did not answer why he had shown up unannounced but instead repeatedly attempted to kiss the woman as she tried to avoid his advances.
Police claim she led him back to the door, told him he "had to go", and continued to physically and verbally refuse his attempts to kiss her.
He is accused of shoving his tongue in her mouth, forcefully squeezing her breasts, and digitally raping her.
"Come on please," he allegedly said.
Police documents allege the woman continued to plead with Kata before eventually pushing him off her and out the front door. She is said to have closed and locked it.
A prosecutor opposed Kata's bid for conditional release, citing risks he could attempt to leave the country and intimidate the woman.
"The facts largely speak for themselves," the prosecutor said.
"It also involved acts of physical violence, resulting in injuries that are attributed to the sexual assault."
Legal Aid lawyer Gillian Bilton told the court strict bail conditions could ameliorate any concerns the court had, including Kata staying out of the alleged victim's suburb and surrendering his passport.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston refused the bail application and remanded Kata in custody to return to court later this month.
