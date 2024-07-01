The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ex-international rugby player allegedly pushed into home to rape woman

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
July 1 2024 - 7:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man allegedly arrived unannounced and pushed into a woman's home before raping and indecently assaulting her, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.