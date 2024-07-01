'Gurning' patron accused of robbing Old Canberra Inn staff at knifepoint

A "gurning" patron is accused of robbing staff at The Old Canberra Inn at knifepoint after a night of drinking at the well-known pub.
"Don't be a hero or I'll kill you," the man allegedly told staff just after midnight on Sunday.
"Take me to the safe."
Andrew Whitfield, 31, was refused bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday after being charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.
In a statement, ACT Policing said Whitfield and another man had been drinking at the pub but left at around 10.30pm.
The accused man allegedly returned later that night when the Lyneham venue had stopped trading and while wearing a balaclava with two eye holes and a mouth hole, and gloves.
A staff member told police he took the alleged robber to an office, as directed, where the safe was located and handed over about $13,000.
Whitfield also allegedly asked for the pub's most expensive bottle of alcohol and was given a bottle of whiskey and one of rum.
During this time, he is accused of telling staff members: "This is the sharpest knife in the world ... I'll stab you ... I'll kill you."
Police said: "The man then fled the location with a sum of cash."
Earlier in the night, the heavily tattooed Whitfield was described as slurring his words, and "gurning" by grinding his teeth and moving his jaw side-to-side in the pub. CCTV captured him appearing "unsteady on his feet".
After reviewing footage, police said the alleged robber was wearing the same clothes during the return visit as he had worn when he was there drinking.
"Staff from the pub were also able to identify the man following interactions earlier in the evening," police said.
On Sunday night, they then arrested the man and charged him. Whitfield is set to return to court at a later date.
