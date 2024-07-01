'Dob in a vape shop': Australia's new e-cigarette commissioner urges

The Albanese government has appointed Erin Dale as its inaugural Illicit Tobacco and E-cigarette Commissioner, to ramp up its crackdown on nicotine vapes.
Ms Dale told reporters in Canberra on Monday that it was "a critical time for law enforcement response to tackle this crime" given the well-established evidence of harm from nicotine vapes.
"While the flavours like blueberry, mango and unicorn and also cartoon characters printed on those packages, they are deliberately targeting our children," Ms Dale said.
She called on members of the public to report illicit sales of cigarettes and nicotine vapes, which it is now illegal to sell outside of pharmacies.
"My message to public is: we cannot, between law enforcement and health, we cannot do this alone. We need your support, through education, through dobbing in where the cigarettes or illicit cigarettes and substances are sold, we need your support," she said.
Vapers need a GP prescription to access liquid nicotine legally at a chemist until October 1, when participating pharmacies will be able to sell them over-the-counter.
Ms Dale, who leads the Tobacco and E-Cigarette Taskforce as Australian Border Force Assistant Commissioner, will act as Illicit Tobacco and E-cigarette Commissioner on an interim basis until a formal appointment is made.
She said there was a misconception that illicit vaping was "a victimless crime, but it's far from it".
"The profits made by criminal syndicates actually go on to do other criminal activities like drug importation, firearms, and violence on the street."
She said her role would focus on a "collaborative approach" to enforcement by the Commonwealth and state governments, which are responsible for border control and retail sales respectively.
"Every day, Australian Border Force officers at our ports are detecting millions of illicit tobacco and vapes. This is a significant increase from what we have seen previously," Ms Dale said.
"We have to be joined up to tackle this insidious criminality, which is threatening our health. My message to organised crime is: we are targeting you. At the Commonwealth and state levels, we've never been more joined up before."
Health Minister Mark Butler and Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil announced the appointment on Monday, the day the government's vape ban came into force.
The bill, passed last week after a deal with the Greens to allow regulated nicotine vapes to be sold over-the-counter in pharmacies from October 1, makes it illegal to sell vapes in retail stores.
It aims to stop the sale of the coloured and flavoured vapes that appeal to children and young people, which research shows makes them more likely to start smoking cigarettes.
Since a ban on importing disposable vapes began on January 1, ABF and the Therapeutic Goods Administration have jointly seized close to 2.9 million illicit vapes, Ms O'Neil said.
Ms O'Neil told reporters in Canberra on Monday it had been "enormously distressing, over the last decade" to see efforts to reducing cigarette smoking in Australia "unwound by tobacco companies and, in particular, the introduction of vaping".
"What is so terrifying for every Australian parent in our country, is the way in which these products have been deliberately targeted at children," she said.
"My children, my two oldest children are seven and 11. There is a vape store just down the street from their school and I have watched my kids stand in front of that store and pick at which vape they like the look of.
"That is how deliberately these products are targeted at children."
In the first four months of this year, ABF has seized more than 112 tonnes of illicit tobacco and 608 million cigarettes imported for sale on the black market.
"It is absolutely clear that if we are going to win this fight against vapes, we're going to need to tackle it from every angle," Ms O'Neil said.
"And that is why our government is appointing an Illicit Tobacco and E-Cigarette Commissioner to help us bolster those efforts."
Mr Butler said vaping "is a very serious public health nemesis".
"It's a tool from Big Tobacco deliberately designed to recruit a new generation to nicotine addiction," he said.
"Just have to look at the type of products that are being sold, the bright colours, the cartoon characters the bubble gum flavours.
"And then you only have to look at where they're being sold, with nine out of 10 vape stores deliberately locating themselves within walking distance of schools ... Tragically, this strategy from Big Tobacco has been working. They've been winning, with one in six high school students vaping and one in four very young adults vaping as well."
Mr Butler said the Albanese government was "tackling illicit products on multiple fronts and our coordinated efforts are working to control these products which are hooking Australians on nicotine".
Anyone seeking help to quit smoking or vaping can call the Quitline on 13 QUIT (13 7848), visit quit.org.au, or download the My QuitBuddy app.
