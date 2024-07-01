The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Award to Ben Roberts-Smith shows why we need a republic

By Letters to the Editor
July 2 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
King Charles's decision to award Ben Roberts-Smith the Coronation Medal has been widely criticised. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
King Charles's decision to award Ben Roberts-Smith the Coronation Medal has been widely criticised. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The King awards proven war criminal Ben Roberts-Smith a Coronation Medal and said war criminal goes to WA Government House to receive said medal from the WA State Governor, "The Honourable" Christopher Dawson.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.