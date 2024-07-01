Award to Ben Roberts-Smith shows why we need a republic

Some people become more conservative with age and experience. The former head of ASIO, DFAT and ambassador to USA, Dennis Richardson, is perhaps an example: a product of high diplomacy and strict security can't be expected to be cavalier of great power relationships. Others of us find his censuring of the high-level official and political welcome home to Julian Assange to be jarring; rather, we are delighted that at last Julian's spiteful exile and persecution has been closed off.