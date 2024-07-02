Why 'follow your passion' is flawed advice

While encouraging individuals to pursue their passion career is well intentioned, we need to start seeing things as they really are. How many of us actually get to live out childhood fantasies of becoming an acclaimed musician, a sought-after brain surgeon, an award-winning actor, a world-recognised artist, a famous climate change scientist or an Olympic swimmer? Just a very few. For every individual who can pair their passion with a profession there are 10 to 20 others who find themselves far from this ideal.