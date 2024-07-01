Cost-of-living relief for all Canberrans

The beginning of a new financial year will also ensure that the 2.6 million workers across Australia on award wages will get a well-deserved pay rise of 3.75 per cent. From the barista at your favourite coffee shop, to the retail workers at the Canberra Centre and the hardworking cleaners across our city - these are the people who keep our city running and whom the Albanese government was pleased to back a wage increase for through the Fair Work Commission.