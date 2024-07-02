Do the Raiders have the new 'fastest man on the planet'?

Is Kaeo Weekes the new "fastest man on the planet"?
Renowned sprint coach to NRL stars Roger Fabri suggested the Canberra Raiders halfback just may be, as his incredible speed continues to impress league pundits.
Weekes burned young Storm winger Sualauvi Faalogo with ease on his way to scoring the Raiders' only try in a 16-6 round 17 loss on Saturday.
It wasn't the first time this season Weekes has been able to turn on the jets at his new club, and it's not gone unnoticed, with former lightning-quick back Billy Slater giving him plenty of praise.
"That was a nice moment for Kaeo Weekes. He left him [Faalogo] standing still. He's got some genuine pace," Slater said on Nine. "He's quick!"
Fabri, meanwhile, trains regularly with NRL stars on their running technique, including speed king Josh Addo-Carr, famously dubbed by commentator Phil Gould as "the fastest man on the planet".
Fabri said Weekes has long been on his radar, comparing him to the likes of the Bulldogs winger, Manly's Jason Saab and Dolphins fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.
"This is a guy I identified when he was at Manly with some raw speed," Fabri said in an Instagram video.
"He doesn't really get brought up a lot when we're talking about the fastest players in the game. He's definitely quick, but I think he can hold high speed for a lot longer than [other] halfbacks could.
"I reckon Canberra have got a great player there. Damn, I've got a big rap on this guy, and I wouldn't be surprised if he's in the top 10 [fastest]."
Weekes moved from the halves to fullback against the Storm and it's not known whether coach Ricky Stuart deemed the shift a success after a mixed performance from the whole Raiders squad in Melbourne.
Despite an improved defensive effort, a comedy of errors with the ball haunted the Raiders in their third-straight defeat and few players were innocent in the ill-disciplined display.
A return home to Canberra Stadium couldn't come at a better time for the Raiders as they ready to face the Newcastle Knights on Sunday afternoon.
It'll be one of five remaining home games for the Green Machine in the regular season, and securing a win in as many of those as possible will go a long way to helping Canberra get back into finals contention as they currently sit outside the eight in 12th position.
They will be without forward Corey Horsburgh for at least the next month after 'Big Red' copped a three-game ban from a NSW Cup melee, and centre Matt Timoko is in doubt awaiting the results of shoulder scans.
Hooker Tom Starling suffered an ugly head gash in the Melbourne defeat, but receiving stitches after the game, he should be fit to play this weekend.
Second-rower Zac Hosking could push for a round 18 return following a lengthy rehab on a dislocated shoulder he suffered in round six, however round 20 was believed to be the more realistic comeback date.
Experienced halfback Jamal Fogarty has the same return projection.
Teams will be announced at 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.
NRL ROUND 18
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
