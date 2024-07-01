NRL's most in-demand star has meeting to consider Raiders' monster offer

The Canberra Raiders could get an indication of whether they have a chance of landing the hottest property in the NRL this week.
In-demand Wests Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu will sit down with his manager Daniel O'Loughlin this week to discuss which options interest him going forward.
The Raiders have thrown their hat in the ring to sign the 24-year-old, if he decides to leave Wests at the end of the season.
It's believed the Raiders have room in their salary cap and were reportedly willing to offer a five-year deal in the ballpark of $4.5 million.
Canberra have veteran enforcer Josh Papali'i coming towards the end of his career and Utoikamanu would help offset his loss when he decides to hang up the boots.
It could also allow the club to release Emre Guler on compassionate grounds, if Guler ever asked for a return to Sydney.
St George Illawarra were also interested in the big bopper, while the Melbourne Storm have emerged as potential favourites to sign him.
Wests have tabled a five-year contract extension, worth about $4 million, as they look to hold onto their emerging star.
Utoikamanu has an option to remain at the Tigers next year, but it's dependent on him either playing two State of Origin games or Wests making the NRL finals.
He's already missed the NSW Blues' opening two games of the series so it won't be activated on those grounds, while the Tigers currently sit last on the NRL ladder - albeit they is still a mathematical chance of making the top eight.
The Tigers have given Utoikamanu permission to explore his options, which has started a feeding frenzy around the enforcer.
Money isn't the driving force behind the one-time Blues Origin player, who made his debut on the big stage last season.
It's a desire to contest for premierships - something Wests have struggled to do for years.
Utoikamanu feels that also gives him the best chance to reclaim his Blues jersey and establish himself on the representative stage.
That potentially puts Melbourne in the box seat given Craig Bellamy always seems to have the Storm in the premiership mix.
Some of the other top clubs - in Brisbane, Penrith and the Sydney Roosters - have reportedly ruled themselves out of the running.
It's believed Utoikamanu's preference was to stay in Sydney given he has a young family, but he may be forced to leave the Harbour City if he wants to achieve his professional goals.
One potential card the Green Machine has up their sleeve is the tight-knit and family nature of the club - and the support they can offer off the field.
They're used to helping players from out of town settle into the capital and help counter the loss of their extended families.
A large part of the squad - including Papali'i, Jamal Fogarty, Joe Tapine, Jordan Rapana and Pasami Saulo - have young families.
NRL ROUND 18
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
