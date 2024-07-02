'Fresh bread in Canberra will suffer': Long-standing factory shuts down

Canberra's manufacturing industry has been hit another blow, with a long-standing factory moving production to Western Sydney.
Goodman Fielders have made 47 permanent staff from the Buttercups Bakeries redundant.
The United Workers Union estimates about 40 casuals were also laid off.
When Canberra Milk closed its last ACT factory last year, it left 19 permanent workers unemployed.
Buttercup Bakeries produced bread loaves and garlic bread for supermarkets in Canberra and the region.
A larger Goodman Fielder's facility in Moorebank, Sydney, will now produce those products.
One person had worked at the Fyshwick factory for 38 years, union organiser Fletcher Beverley said.
Mr Beverley said the closure of Buttercup Bakeries and Canberra Milk factories is a significant loss for the ACT's manufacturing industry.
Manufacturing accounted for only 1.7 per cent of Canberra jobs in 2021, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
The industry accounts for 5.9 per cent of jobs Australia-wide.
Goodman Fielders said they announced their intention to close the factory on May 29.
Mr Beverley said 15 people stopped working on June 30, and the rest will finish on July 26.
Paul Cochrane, who works on the garlic bread line, wishes staff had more notice.
"I thought we should have had six months at least," he said. "A week before we found out two people just purchased a property, so now they're in dire straits."
The company will work to redeploy anyone who wishes to keep working for the company, Goodman Fielder Australia managing director Matt Albion said.
"[Moving production] is a key component in ensuring we can minimise passing through higher costs to our consumers while also continuing to deliver consistent, high-quality baked products through our daily fresh delivery model," he said.
Mr Cochrane said the decision to close would impact the quality of bread available to Canberrans and people on the South Coast.
Goodman Fielders owns Wonder - as in Wonder White - and Helga's bread, among other brands.
"We made it and the next day, it'd be in the supermarkets," Mr Cochrane said.
"Fresh bread in Canberra will suffer now.
"Consumers in Canberra, consumers down the coast, they're going to suffer."
Goodman Fielder said they would continue to use the Canberra factory as a distribution and supply site "as part of Goodman Fielder's continuing commitment to maintain daily fresh delivery of its baked products in the region".
Mr Cochrane said he worked for the factory for about 15 years.
He said his redundancy payment would cover him for about a year, during which he hoped to study.
He is considering starting a new career in aged care.
While many staff were trained bakers, most laid-off workers will have to retrain, Mr Beverley said.
"Canberra is largely a service economy, so there's not a lot of manufacturing already," he said.
The union said it organised presentations from the Canberra Institute of Technology, ACT Health and Education directorates for workers.
"Workers [are] looking at quite drastic career changes ... because there just is no other real options for them," Mr Beverley said.
In recent years Goodman Fielder has shut down factories in Tamworth, Brisbane and Perth.
