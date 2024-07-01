Vapes still available as ACT holds off signing national framework

Vapes could still be bought in the ACT on day one of a national ban to stop retailers from selling the products. As Dana Daniel reports this morning, the ACT government is still yet to sign up to an enforcement framework and thinks the federal government needs to work harder to stop importation.
Meanwhile a finding of "serious corrupt conduct" after two years of being stood down and collecting a full salary is enough to make any taxpayer angry, writes reporter Lucy Bladen, as the Chief Minister defends the time taken for the Integrity Commission to complete its investigation into $8.5 million in contracts between the CIT and a "complexity and systems thinker".
A Canberra man has lodged an official complaint to ACT Policing after he was handcuffed and arrested in a "traumatising incident", which he believes was motivated by racial profiling, writes Peter Brewer.
The ACT will shiver through a frosty start before enjoying a partly cloudy day with a maximum of 12 degrees.
