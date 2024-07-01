The Canberra Times
Vapes still available as ACT holds off signing national framework

July 2 2024 - 12:00am
Vapes could still be bought in the ACT on day one of a national ban to stop retailers from selling the products. As Dana Daniel reports this morning, the ACT government is still yet to sign up to an enforcement framework and thinks the federal government needs to work harder to stop importation.

