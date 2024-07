The best yarns are kept under lock and key - let's take a peek

Not any old keyhole. The not-so-secret Aventine Keyhole has become a drawcard for many other curious visitors to the Eternal City and is part of the property owned by the Priory of the Knights of Malta, a Roman Catholic religious order of crusader knights that originated in Jerusalem in the 11th century. It is the oldest surviving chivalric order in the world and is a sovereign entity under international law. The broader estate is also home to the embassy of the Order of Malta to Italy.