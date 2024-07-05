The best yarns are kept under lock and key - let's take a peek

Last week: Congratulations to Peter Lambert of Campbell who was the first to correctly identify last week's photo as part of the three-tonne beaten copper lintel sculpture (1968) by Tom Bass (1916-2010) at the entrance to the National Library of Australia. Peter just beat Rohan Goyne of Evatt, Conrad van Hest of Holder and Leigh Palmer of Isaacs. The work, almost impossible to capture in a single photograph, is based on allegorical symbols based on ancient Sumerian and Akkadian seals dating back to 3000 BC. According to a spokesperson for the library, "at the centre is the winged sun, symbolising enlightenment and inspired truth. On the right are spear-like tree branches representing the source root and continuous growth of knowledge. On the left is the curved ark of knowledge, referring to the library's place in collective memory and preservation of intellectual endeavour."

