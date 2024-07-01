CoinSpot referral code 2024: FREE $20 Bitcoin

This is branded content for Green Wall.
CoinSpot is one of the best crypto exchanges in Australia, and is a great choice for newcomers to crypto with its easy-to-use website and app, and $20 FREE BTC promotion with referral code CFM5Q7
Here are the easy steps to claim your free crypto at CoinSpot:
CoinSpot's promotion is valid for new customers only. If you already use CoinSpot, unfortunately you won't be eligible for the free $20 Bitcoin.
You might think you can get around the system by registering under a different email address, however since you need to verify your ID to receive the BTC, this won't work.
CoinSpot is widely regarded as one of the best cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, having established itself as the leading platform since its inception in 2013.
With over 2.5 million Australian customers, CoinSpot has earned its reputation through robust security measures and regulatory compliance, being regulated by AUSTRAC and registered with ASIC.
Additionally, CoinSpot is the first Australian crypto exchange to achieve ISO 27001 certification, ensuring it undergoes rigorous external audits to maintain top-notch security standards.
This provides users with significant peace of mind, knowing their crypto and fiat assets are secure on a trustworthy platform, unlike other exchanges that have failed to protect their customers' funds.
CoinSpot is an excellent choice for Australians not only because of its security but also due to its user-friendly interface, vast selection of over 460 cryptocurrencies and low market trading fees of just 0.1%.
To learn more about what CoinSpot offers, have a look at this comprehensive breakdown, or read about the key features below.
CoinSpot simplifies the process of investing in cryptocurrency for everyday Australians. The platform features an intuitive interface and offers over 460 different coins, ensuring a wide range of options for investment.
With a convenient mobile app and a responsive 24/7 live chat support team, CoinSpot ensures that users can manage their investments anywhere and receive assistance whenever needed.
Whether you're new to crypto or a seasoned trader, CoinSpot provides the tools and support necessary to navigate the cryptocurrency market with ease.
CoinSpot stands out in the cryptocurrency market for its exceptionally low market trading fees, offering a competitive rate of just 0.1%. This low fee structure makes CoinSpot an attractive option for both new and seasoned traders looking to maximise their investment returns.
By minimising the cost of transactions, users can trade more frequently without worrying about excessive fees eating into their profits. This makes CoinSpot a highly economical and efficient choice for cryptocurrency trading in Australia.
One of CoinSpot's most significant advantages is its industry-leading level of security, which sets it apart from other exchanges.
As the first Australian exchange to receive ISO 27001 certification for information security, CoinSpot underwent a rigorous external audit by SCI Qual International, an accredited JAS-ANZ certification body.
This thorough investigation assessed CoinSpot's Information Security Management processes and practices, encompassing the management of digital asset storage, and information related to employees, contractors, suppliers, clients, products, processes, and intellectual property.
These stringent protocols are designed to prevent unauthorised access, use, destruction, modification, or closure of the organisation's information management systems.
Moreover, CoinSpot is one of the few exchanges in Australia certified as a Blockchain Australia Certified Digital Currency Exchange provider.
It has consistently adhered to the Australian Digital Currency Industry Code of Conduct, solidifying its position as Australia's most trusted exchange. Since its inception in 2013, CoinSpot has maintained an impeccable security record, never having been hacked.
It follows industry best practices by storing the vast majority of cryptocurrency in highly secure cold storage.
Additionally, CoinSpot offers a range of customisable security features for users, including two-factor authentication (2FA), SMS security tokens, anti-phishing phrases, geo-lock logins, and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for user accounts.
CoinSpot has streamlined the process of buying NFTs by creating an easily accessible NFT marketplace directly within users' accounts.
Unlike other platforms that require connecting an external wallet and buying ETH, CoinSpot allows users to purchase NFTs using any cryptocurrency of their choice, eliminating the hassle and high gas fees associated with multiple transactions.
The marketplace features a wide range of NFT collections, including the highly sought-after Bored Ape Yacht Club. CoinSpot's user-friendly integration makes it simple for anyone to explore and invest in NFTs without the usual complexities, making it an excellent choice for both novice and experienced NFT collectors.
PayID, direct deposit: FREE
Card: 1.88%
Cash: 2.5%
Market trades: 0.1%
Instant buy, sell and swap: 1%
OTC trades: 0.1%
Recurring buy: 1%
Take profit, stop loss, limit orders: 1%
AUD withdrawal: FREE
Crypto withdrawal: Standard mining fee, based on the coin and how busy the network is. The current fee for each coin will be listed on the wallet page.
Can I share this referral link with friends, family or on social media?
Yes, you can send this link to anyone you like, and they will receive $20 FREE Bitcoin after creating a new CoinSpot account and making their first deposit.
Is CoinSpot safe?
Yes, CoinSpot is considered one of the safest crypto exchanges due to its industry-leading security measures, including being the first Australian exchange to achieve ISO 27001 certification for information security.
Additionally, CoinSpot has never been hacked since its establishment in 2013, and it employs best practices such as storing the majority of cryptocurrencies in secure cold storage and offering customisable security features like two-factor authentication and SMS security tokens.
Is CoinSpot legal to use in Australia?
Yes, CoinSpot is legal to use in Australia. It is regulated by AUSTRAC and registered with ASIC, ensuring compliance with all necessary legal and financial regulations.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. This should not be taken as financial advice to buy, trade, or sell cryptocurrency or use any specific exchange. This is not intended for use as investment, financial or legal advice as each individual's need will vary.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.