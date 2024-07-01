Swyftx referral code 2024: FREE $20 Bitcoin with NO deposit

This is branded content for Green Wall.
Swyftx is one of Australia's best crypto exchanges and is perfect for beginners who are looking to get started thanks to its user-friendly interface as well as $20 FREE BTC just for registering!
To claim your free crypto, follow these simple steps:
Swyftx's promotion is valid for new customers only. If you already have an account with Swyftx, you won't be able to receive $20 free Bitcoin.
Some users try to trick the crypto exchange by signing up with a second email address, however, you need to verify your ID to claim your $20 BTC so this will not work.
Swyftx is one of the best crypto exchanges for Australians, receiving high praise from satisfied customers on Trustpilot, boasting an impressive 4.6-star rating from over 4,600 reviews.
Swyftx is lauded for its user-friendly interface, support for over 350 cryptocurrencies, and adherence to stringent AUSTRAC registration and KYC/AML regulations, all while offering low fees and competitive spreads.
Since its inception in 2018, Swyftx has quickly become a favourite among Australian cryptocurrency investors, thanks to its seamless mobile and desktop experience, 24/7 live chat support, and unique features like a demo account and the 'learn and earn' program.
To find out more about Swyftx, read this in-depth review, or take a look below at some of the key features.
Swyftx is exceptionally user-friendly, making it perfect for both novice and experienced crypto traders. The platform's intuitive design streamlines the process of buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies, allowing even beginners to navigate effortlessly.
For advanced traders, Swyftx provides tools and features that facilitate detailed market analysis and effective trading strategies, catering to a wide range of trading expertise.
A significant benefit of using Swyftx is the ease of purchasing crypto directly with AUD. Unlike many international exchanges that require currency conversion, Swyftx enables instant crypto purchases in Australian dollars, avoiding conversion fees.
Setting up an account and buying Bitcoin with AUD is incredibly fast, taking just a few minutes. This straightforward and efficient process makes Swyftx a highly convenient option for Australian crypto enthusiasts.
Swyftx stands out as one of Australia's largest crypto exchanges, offering an impressive array of over 350 cryptocurrencies. While it includes all the popular coins, what truly sets Swyftx apart is its extensive selection of altcoins.
As a beginner, you might only invest in well-known cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH, but as you learn more, you may want to diversify your portfolio with emerging coins.
Swyftx's vast and ever-growing collection of coins ensures you have a wide variety to invest in without needing to switch exchanges.
Swyftx is dedicated to educating its users about cryptocurrencies through its innovative "Learn and Earn" program. This unique feature offers short, easy-to-follow courses that enable users to build their crypto knowledge while earning rewards.
Upon completing these courses and scoring at least 80% on the multiple-choice quizzes, participants are rewarded with free crypto!
Exclusive to Swyftx, this program ensures that users are both well-informed and motivated to learn. We found the process straightforward, completing our first course in under 15 minutes and instantly receiving $5 in Bitcoin as a reward.
Swyftx provides a 'demo trading mode', enabling users to practice trading without any financial risk. This feature is particularly beneficial for beginners who want to learn how to trade crypto in a safe environment.
By replicating real market conditions, the demo trading mode helps users to grasp trading strategies, conduct market analysis, and learn how to use the Swyftx platform effectively.
Seasoned traders can also take advantage of this mode to experiment with new strategies before applying them in the live market.
This interactive tool helps all users build confidence and hone their trading skills,and makes Swyftx an excellent educational platform for crypto enthusiasts.
Swyftx deposit fee: FREE
Swyftx trading fee: 0.6% (decreases with increased trading volume)
Swyftx AUD withdrawal fee: FREE
Swyftx Crypto withdrawal fee: Network fee only
Can I share this referral link with friends, family or on social media?
Yes, you can send this link to anyone you like, and if they are a new user, they will receive $20 FREE Bitcoin after creating an account with Swyftx.
Is Swyftx safe?
Yes, Swyftx is a safe exchange due to its robust security measures, including JSON Web Tokens (JWTs), KYC verification, biometric authentication, two-factor authentication (2FA), and breached password detection.
Swyftx also collaborates with third-party security auditors, conducts external penetration testing, and holds ISO 27001 certification, ensuring the highest standards of information security.
Furthermore, Swyftx maintains a 100% full reserve of assets, holding all customer funds 1:1, and supports self-custody through personal crypto wallets, providing users with complete control over their investments.
Is Swyftx legal to use in Australia?
Yes, Swyftx is legal to use in Australia. It is based in Brisbane, is fully registered with AUSTRAC and complies with all necessary KYC/AML regulations, ensuring it operates within Australian legal frameworks.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. This should not be taken as financial advice to buy, trade, or sell cryptocurrency or use any specific exchange. This is not intended for use as investment, financial or legal advice as each individual's need will vary.
