'We're moving on' CIT boss says after $8.5 million scandal

The head of the Canberra Institute of Technology said staff were "moving on" after the scandal over $8.5 million contracts to a "complexity and systems thinker".
"Our staff are impacted by what's happened but we're moving on," interim chief executive Christine Robertson said.
"We've all got a job to do. We take what's happened as part of our learning, but we move on. The teachers move on."
Ms Robertson took over after the suspension on full pay of the previous chief executive, Leanne Cover, who was found to have deliberately concealed information from the CIT board about contracts with companies owned by Patrick Hollingworth, a consultant who described himself as a "complexity and systems thinker".
Last week, the ACT's Integrity Commissioner Michael Adams said in his report that "the consequence of her conduct was to give [Patrick Hollingworth] a substantial financial gain at the cost of the Territory".
The Integrity Commissioner's report took two years to prepare. Ms Cover resigned shortly before its publication.
At the "topping out" ceremony in Woden, her successor was speaking in the cold, biting air at the top of the CIT's new Woden campus. The ceremony involved a wooden sculpture of a tree being places on the roof to symbolize the last part of the main structure to be put in place.
Furnishing the interior and landscaping is expected to start in the new year with students accepted in the second half of 2025.
In the wake of the damning report by the Integrity Commissioner, the ACT opposition has severely criticized the minister for tertiary education, Chris Steel, who also spoke at the ceremony.
He was asked about the scandal but didn't respond directly to the questions.
"Well, certainly, we'll continue to invest in the CIT," the minister said in answer to a question about the controversial contracts to the consultant.
The ceremony was an "important milestone for the CIT Woden campus', he said.
It meant the project was "getting to a point where we can start to really see it taking shape. The roof structure will be the next thing that will be put on, and then we'll see the first crane dismantled, work starting on the fit-out early next year and the landscaping that will improve this area for the public.
"This the really important project for Woden, making Woden a place that's notjust for work but also for people studying, a place for community. And it's importantly going to be a place where we can train the next generation of people working in areas like business, IT, hospitality."
The interim CEO, Ms Robertson, was asked if she wanted the job full-time. She responded: "That's a matter for the board so I can't comment on that.
"I've loved the time that I've had at CIT. It's a great organization. We've got great people but the board and ultimately the minister will be the people who make the decision about the CIT CEO."
