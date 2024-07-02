The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Award-winning Sydney restaurant hosts pop-up at National Gallery

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated July 2 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Chargrilled and wood-fired meat and fish, signature salads and seasonal roast vegetables are all on the menu at the National Gallery of Australia, thanks to a pop-up from an award-winning Sydney restaurant.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.