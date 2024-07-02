Award-winning Sydney restaurant hosts pop-up at National Gallery

Chargrilled and wood-fired meat and fish, signature salads and seasonal roast vegetables are all on the menu at the National Gallery of Australia, thanks to a pop-up from an award-winning Sydney restaurant.
Food and beverage partner for the gallery, Trippas White Group, announced on Tuesday that Kitchen by Mike, the award-winning Sydney restaurant led by chef Mike McEnearney, will host a pop up at the national institution this July.
The pop-up coincides with the highly anticipated blockbuster exhibition Gauguin's World: Tona Iho, Tona Ao.
"It's an honour to be bringing our love of food to our nation's capital," McEnearney says.
"Good food and art are two of life's simple pleasures and we're so thrilled to be able to serve up wholesome and delicious meals within one of Australia's great cultural hubs.
"Our ethos is all about food for the people. It's egalitarian style dining at its best - simple, healthy and delicious. We can't wait to welcome people into our new home within the National Gallery of Australia, to experience what we're all about."
With a focus on wholefoods, the menu will showcase locally and responsibly sourced meat, seafood and produce, while also being guided by the seasons.
Menu highlights include pot roasted lamb shoulder, avocado and heirloom tomato tartine, beetroot and fennel salad and a cucumber and ginger salad. There will also be house-made cakes for dessert.
The drinks menu includes a selection of wine and beer alongside a selection of speciality tea from Apotheca by Anthia, coffee from Five Senses, cold-pressed juices by Nectar and soda by Strangelove.
The restaurant is located on the newly renovated lower ground floor of the gallery, with views out to the Sculpture Garden and Lake Burley Griffin.
Trippas White Group will announce a permanent venue for Kitchen by Mike within the National Gallery of Australia in late 2024.
Kitchen by Mike opens daily from 11am to 4pm.
