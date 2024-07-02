The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'More quolls than we can possibly hold' after breeding success

AC
By Alex Cameron
July 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eight new, tiny, spotted residents of Mulligans Flat carried strange electronic objects around their necks and newborn babies in their pouches.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AC

Alex Cameron

Journalist

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.