How a $119 delivery fee turned into a $4000 ordeal

Even if I am granted access to the NDIS, my disabled friends warn, the administrative hurdles are monumental. It won't be as easy as getting some of my therapy covered. Instead, I'll receive an allocated budget I can only spend in very specific ways, usually through third parties that charge exorbitantly. One NDIS recipient recently old me how she needs a smartwatch to track her heart rate. Though it had a store price of just $200, it cost her over $1000 through the NDIS.