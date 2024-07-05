Mega-thinktanks have one dangerous thing in common

After an employee of the Chinese embassy included funding an "anti-China thinktank" in a list of 14 disputes it had with the Australian government in 2020, Senator James Paterson has said cutting taxpayer dollars for ASPI now would be "capitulation" to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Paterson also argued it would have a "chilling effect" on other researchers and thinktanks because it would "be interpreted as punishment of ASPI for its criticism of the Chinese government".