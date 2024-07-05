No price is too high for reflected Olympic glory

"We have a dachshund who rules the roost not by terror but by love," writes Arthur. "Fortunately we do not have a problem paying veterinary bills. The idea of Vetcare has a lot of merit but I doubt it would successfully compete with other priorities of the government. Private schemes are available but unfortunately those who cannot afford routine veterinary care for their pets cannot afford insurance for their pets. Sadly if a pet requires anything beyond routine care euthanasia is the only option. We had to wait for over a week to get a vet to treat a cow with a broken leg. Unfortunately the only option was euthanasia but the poor animal had to suffer a week with only TLC."