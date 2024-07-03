Protest megaphone of little concern to most

"I believe the left/right/centre tropes are no longer relevant," writes David. "Most of us but the completely brainwashed ideologues have positions where we lean or fall to the left or the right, or sit in the centre. The world is complex and so-called left and right people find themselves sometimes in bed with each other on some issues and at war on others. Those who sit in the centre seem to be unable to get anything done. We need more independents in parliament so that each issue is interrogated by those who have no interests pulling their strings."