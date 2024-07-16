Recipes from the beating heart of Korea's food scene

2. Melt a small knob of butter in a non-stick frying pan (skillet) over a low heat and swirl it round to coat the pan evenly. When the butter has melted, pour the whisked egg into the pan. As the egg starts to spread around the pan, start dragging the cooked edges decisively towards you, while tilting the pan slightly to let the uncooked egg run away to cook - we are aiming to make a quick, barely set egg somewhere between scrambled and an omelette. Gather and fold the egg on itself to maintain the shape and size of the bread. The eggs should appear almost cooked in under 30 seconds. Flip carefully and briefly cook the other side. Transfer to a plate, sprinkle with the sugar and top with the cheese. Keep warm.