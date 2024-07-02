The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Govt relying on tech platforms' 'goodwill' to stop kids viewing harmful content

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 2 2024 - 12:59pm, first published 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Major tech platforms including Meta, TikTok and Snapchat will not be forced to be part of the federal government's $6.5 million age assurance trial, with the department relying on the "goodwill" of platforms to test the new technology.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Federal Political Reporter at The Canberra Times

Federal Political Reporter working for The Canberra Times from the parliamentary press gallery. Something to get off your chest? Connor.pearce@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.