Top 10 mesh WiFi systems of 2024

Google Nest WiFi Pro has WiFi 6E at its core, resulting in speeds that are twice as fast as WiFi 6. WiFi Pro gives you up to 4.2 Gbps of speed on three separate bands, including the new 6 GHz band, enabling faster connections for more devices. WiFi routers perform best when they're out in the open, so Nest WiFi Pro systems are designed to look good anywhere. Set up straight out of the box with the Google Home App.