Top 10 mesh WiFi systems of 2024

This story may include affiliate links with Innovate Online partners who may be provided with compensation if you click through.
Reliable WiFi is essential for work and play. Many people rely on wireless networks for remote work, conferencing, HD streaming, multi-player gaming, virtual reality, and more. High-performance WiFi whole-home mesh routers are future-proofed wireless networking systems for Australian homes.
The signal from a dual-band WiFi 5 router, although serviceable for some online activities, will struggle to reach the far corners of large homes. WiFi technology and WiFi standards have moved on from WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E to the unsurpassed WiFi 7.
Whole-home WiFi 7 mesh networking systems can cover the home with a blanket of strong and fast WiFi coverage, from the front door to the back garden. If you want better network performance with faster speeds, we can help you explore ten of the leading WiFi mesh performers in the world in 2024.
The NETGEAR Orbi 970 WiFi 7 Quad-band system delivers unprecedented speeds of 27Gbps and a host of WiFi 7 technology breakthroughs. Orbi 970 mesh systems are next-generation WiFi that savvy networkers need to achieve top-level performance. Orbi routers are decorative decor for a connected household, available in black or white kits. The NETGEAR Orbi 970 whole-home mesh system uses enhanced dedicated backhaul and multi-link operation to increase speeds, plus beamforming satellite antennas for 360° broadcast coverage. NETGEAR Orbi 970 mesh automatically transitions between the 2.4GHz band, 5Ghz band, and 6GHz band for seamless whole-home network coverage.
With wireless connections up to 10 Gig, and 10 Gig Ethernet ports built into the router and satellites, NETGEAR Orbi 970 gives the user options for connecting anywhere, even in large homes. You can establish a home network, guest network, and smart home IoT network for total whole-home connectivity. NETGEAR Armor WPA3 encrypted security is included, along with the option for Smart Parental Controls to ensure everyone in your network is protected. NETGEAR Orbi 970 WiFi 7 is our top pick for 2024.
Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) WiFi 6 routers feature progressive WiFi technologies that give you fast and secure WiFi connections inside your home. ZenWiFi AX offers whole-home WiFi for 5500 sq ft or around 6+ rooms. With a total bandwidth of 6600 Mbps, it's 2.2X faster than tri-band WiFi 5 routers, with the capacity to handle more devices without latency or lag. The one-time set-up with auto synchronisation for all the hubs makes ZenWiFi AX (XT8) a hassle-free choice.
The Vilo VLWF01 will quickly and easily eliminate WiFi dead zones in your home without needing traditional WiFi extenders. A Vilo mesh WiFi system (3-pack) that covers up to 4,500 sq. ft. can blanket a regular-size home with strong, reliable WiFi signals. Vilo VLWF01 includes easy setup in only a few minutes with the Vilo App, which is also used to manage parental controls, create guest networks, run speed tests, and personalise the Vilo system settings.
The powerful NETGEAR Orbi 960 is a world-leading WiFi 6E mesh WiFi router. This system delivers supercharged 6E speeds up to 10.8Gbps and coverage up to 9,000 sq. ft. The quad-band technology with dedicated backhaul allows NETGEAR Orbi 960 to connect with up to 200 devices and smart home applications simultaneously.
Orbi 960 is versatile, with 10 Gig WiFi and 10 Gig Ethernet ports and WAN ports for faster WiFi speeds for streamers, gamers, remote workers, and Bluetooth. NETGEAR Orbi 960 includes NETGEAR Armor encrypted security for protection against malware, and the option for Smart Parental Controls. Orbi 960 whole-home mesh WiFi systems are a breeze to set up, from the modem to the mesh satellites.
This efficient D-Link WiFi 6 system offers speeds up to 1.8Gbps to accomplish most online tasks in the world today. For even faster speeds, you can connect via the D-Link 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports. This unified network auto-connects your devices to the satellite with the strongest WiFi signal available as you move about your home. The D-Link COVR-X1873 supports WPA3 encryption, and you have the option to use voice control for convenient home networking.
TP-Link Deco XE75 WiFi 6E could be a good choice for solving latency and bandwidth issues. This WiFi 6E system seamlessly connects laptops, iPads, gaming consoles, smartphones, and smart home devices. Deco XE75 delivers up to 7,200 square feet of tri-band WiFi coverage with the option of wired gigabit Ethernet port connections. You can banish WiFi dead zones without using range extenders or other WiFi adapters. TP-Link Deco XE75 tri-band WiFi mesh systems are worth consideration.
The Eero Pro 6E offers speeds of 2.3Gbps and coverage of up to 6,000 sq ft when using both wireless and wired devices. This tri-band WiFi system can't match WiFi 7 routers, but it has strong WiFi 6E bandwidth for connecting multiple devices. Eero Pro 6E is backward-compatible with earlier WiFi 5 standard Eero devices. Pro 6E delivers low latency and fast speeds across WiFi 6E mesh networks for smooth home networking. Amazon Eero 6 is another alternative.
A Linksys Atlas Max WiFi 6E system (3-pack) will introduce you to a big upgrade from traditional routers. The Atlas Max 6E offers ultra-fast, low-latency WiFi for all your connected devices, utilising the 6GHz band. The best WiFi systems from Linksys have a dedicated backhaul channel between the nodes and router for seamless video conferencing, working from home, remote learning, and more. The Linksys Atlas Max 6E system can cover up to 9000 sq ft for195+ devices and speeds up to 8.4 Gbps.
Google Nest WiFi Pro has WiFi 6E at its core, resulting in speeds that are twice as fast as WiFi 6. WiFi Pro gives you up to 4.2 Gbps of speed on three separate bands, including the new 6 GHz band, enabling faster connections for more devices. WiFi routers perform best when they're out in the open, so Nest WiFi Pro systems are designed to look good anywhere. Set up straight out of the box with the Google Home App.
The ZenWiFi XD5 system consists of three ASUS AX3000 WiFi 6 routers with unique technologies. The result is super-fast, reliable, and secure WiFi in your home. XD5 can cover 5000 sq. ft. or 5+ rooms with ease, so everyone can have their own internet space for work or play. Asus ZenWiFi XD5 puts WiFi into top gear with increased bandwidth for faster WiFi speeds.
Mesh WiFi systems include multiple WiFi satellites along with the main router access point. They offer far greater WiFi coverage than traditional routers by forming a single, connected WiFi system. You get a stronger and more reliable connection throughout your entire home.
They certainly are! Mesh WiFi 7 systems such as NETGEAR Orbi 970 can suit any home. This network easily clears up WiFi dead spots with blazing-fast internet for laptops, Apple iPhones, Amazon Alexa, home security, thermostats, and other WiFi network devices.
