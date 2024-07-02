'Only way you leave this relationship is if you die', fiance allegedly threatens

"The only way you will leave this relationship is if you die," a man allegedly told his fiance in May among several terrifying threats.
"You're lucky mum is here or you'd be dead already ... I will squeeze every bit of air out of you and I will kill you."
He allegedly made some of those threats while choking his partner.
The man, who is not named to protect the woman's identity, was refused bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday after magistrate Glenn Theakston found him to be a "serious risk" if released.
He is facing multiple family violence charges, being two counts of threatening to kill, two counts of choking and three counts of assault.
Police documents state the man's alleged abuse was often followed by claims he didn't mean it and "it wasn't him".
Alleged physical violence includes squeezing his fiance's ribs until she screamed out in pain and pinning her to a chair with a knee pressed into her groin while he choked her.
As well as threats to kill, the woman told police her partner threatened to hide her medication for a chronic disease.
The man turned around to the public gallery with an aggressive appearance of shock and confusion when that particular allegation was aired in court.
The alleged victim claims the man tackled her last week when she tried to attend hospital, causing her to hit her head on the ground.
He allegedly later chased after and punched her in the face when she tried to leave again.
According to court documents, she managed to escape and ask staff at a nearby store to call her an ambulance.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
When police arrested the man two days later, he told them: "Oh yeah they are gonna be because of that thing with [his partner] that's what they're going to say."
In court, after being refused conditional release, he told the magistrate: "Thanks for listening to my story."
He then loudly told a supporter in the public gallery "you're my witness", asked for a restraining order and said he wanted another bail application in 72 hours.
Yelling and banging sounds could be heard coming from the hallway leading to the court cells where ACT Corrective Services took the man.
His case is set to return later this month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.