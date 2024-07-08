The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

CIT's executive staff boost after contract saga 'at expense of teachers'

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
July 8 2024 - 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Staff at the Canberra Institute of Technology say too many resources have been directed at hiring and boosting a new executive team at the expense of teaching staff.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.