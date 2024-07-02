Canberra's racecourse should be developed for all Canberrans

I support the ACT Green's vision to transform Canberra racecourse into Canberra's newest suburb.
The ACT government's agreement for the development of this site by the Canberra Racing Club is contrary to the principles of the ACT leasing system that is "designed to avoid problems seen in other states, such as fragmented development fronts and mismatches between demand for amenities and their provision".
Crucially, it was also designed to inhibit land speculation, in particular, through land-banking. The system sought to balance ownership rights with the need for planned development and sustainable growth.
The public open space leased to the racing club remains a community asset and is held in trust by the club on behalf of the wider community. In return, its members enjoy the benefits (use) of such open space. Also, if the club was enabled to convert this open space for residential/commercial use it would be lost to the community forever because the club does not have the capacity (other land) to replace it.
Only the ACT government, the sole land owner in the territory, has such capacity.
Finally, the ACT government cannot afford to gift public assets worth $2 billion to the Canberra Racing Club. Dan Carton pointed out on June 28 it has a projected annual interest payment of $855 million by 2027-28.
As he says, "when the interest bill becomes so large it starts crowding out spending by the ACT government on essentials like more nurses, police or a stadium, it's time to stop and think".
The charities are missing a lot of donations because of cyber security problems. Many donors are afraid to give credit card numbers over the phone.
I am suggesting that every charity organisation should be able to have an account with Australia Post and other financial institutions so that donors should be able to pay in cash.
There is no doubt that with unwitting and breath taking irony, our Prime Minister should reference in his condemnation of Senator Payman's recent action in crossing the floor in support of the motion to support a declaration for the state of Palestine, the government's commitment to addressing the cost of living.
As Senator Payman has so courageously and eloquently demonstrated, innocent Palestinians in their tens of thousands have already paid the ultimate price for their "cost of living".
The photo of Fatima Payman standing to cross the floor with David Pocock beside her is an image I shall forever treasure.
Here is a courageous young woman, in her first term as a senator, a Muslim, bravely holding her personal values proudly, as the very humanitarian she is.
Our Prime Minister exiles her because she refuses to accept the party line which she's unable to respect.
Mr Albanese, you've lost my vote now. Many other promises relating to asylum seekers, fossil fuel subsidies and respect for our environment had already put my vote for you in doubt. But this final cruel act is the end for me.
Independents are our only hope of decency. Many people are unable to trust or respect either major party.
Has Albo really lost it? He's certainly lost my vote forever after 71 years of support for the Labor Party through thick and thin.
It appears that it's only allowable for his "team" to agree to be either honest or dishonest - whether anyone agrees or disagrees - and, as a team, agree to publicly crucify any display of courage, honesty and genuine care for the persecuted of the world.
I so admire what Fatima has done. It is irrelevant whether one shares her view or not. She has a valid view of a way forward for her fellow citizens which demands our respect and consideration.
Just unbelievable behaviour, Albo, which totally misrepresents my view of Australian values.
Why is Christopher Ryan (Letters, July 1) so concerned about citizens doing their civic duty?
Many tens of thousands of people campaigning around the globe defended the actions of Mr Assange and worked to get his release. Why does he believe his personal bitterness is representative of a collective "we"?
PM Albanese, by only suspending Senator Fatima Payman for breaking the ALP's "solidarity" rule instead of expelling her as one would expect, has highlighted his indecisiveness.
Should Fatima quit the party (as expected) and join the backbench and the ALP win at the upcoming election she will be a thorn in the side of her former party for the next three years as she is not due for re-election.
Additionally Muslim activists are apparently now planning campaigns to dislodge Labor candidates from seats with a high Muslim population, which may prove to be very costly for the Albanese government, particularly as it appears as though it will be a very tight election.
I would like to congratulate the staff and students of Melba Copland High school on their production of Mary Poppins.
I attended the matinee on Saturday and was incredibly impressed with the standard of the performances. The students were absolutely amazing in the acting of their roles.
Those who sang as a solo performance were very impressive. The dance routines were timed perfectly and presented wonderfully.
I would also like to acknowledge the work of the teachers who put in hundreds of hours out of school hours to ensure that the students got the most out of performing. It's a credit to the ACT Public School system that an ordinary comprehensive high school can put on a performance which would compare easily to one performed by professional actors.
By the way my granddaughter was one of the actors in this performance.
I find this peppering approach to nuclear policy scary and deceitful. As the cost is being met by the taxpayer, it is totally unfair it is being asked to meet double the cost or more in the space of a few days as the number of proposed reactors skyrocketed. Business operating like this would soon be out of business.
Peter Dutton would've been wise to let current policies roll, also to give continuing certainty to all the companies operating in this area, and to find other issues to take to Labor.
Construction of these reactors may also be rushed near the end to meet political timetables and shortfalls in supply. Even more scary.
Nuclear energy may be clean but it's nothing but a fantasy climate solution for Australia ("Nuclear is clean energy", Letters, July 1). Those who read the science about climate change understand the urgency of the problem.
We need clean energy now. In Australia, nuclear is banned, expensive and decades away.
It therefore serves only as a distraction that delays the renewable energy transition. Meanwhile, more fossil fuels will be burnt, worsening the very climate pollution problem we are trying to solve. Why else would Barnaby Joyce and Matt Canavan be on board?
As we reach the end of the financial year it is worth reflecting on the tax that won't be paid by those earning more than $1 million dollars. In the latest data, reported by the ABC, over one hundred individuals managed do this by clever accounting tricks.
By donating to charities, a worthy exercise, they can then claim most of this back at tax time. They also manage to spend, on average $200,000, on tax management, also tax deductible.
One wonders how these people would have fared had the attempt to cap claims for tax management at $3000 been adopted.
It is also a pity that these high wealth individuals see no moral obligation to pay their fair share for the government services they use. I don't think they would be happy to pay for their own roads, hospitals, defence forces and police for example, but they seem happy to sponge off the rest of the taxpaying population.
Alfred Deakin (1856-1919) was a great Australian Liberal and Australia's second PM. He had no fundamental differences with the policies of the ALP when it sought an alliance with his Liberal Protectionists in 1904. What offended him was the doctrine of rigid caucus solidarity. Senator Payman should have known this basic fact before she was elected.
Congratulations to Senator Payman for putting ethics before party and demonstrating once again (as if it were necessary) the toxicity of party politics. I hope the good senator will henceforth stand as an independent; a win for both her and Australia.
The solution is very simple for Senator Payman. Join the Greens Party. She does not agree with Labor's rules and has caused a lot of grief crossing the floor.
I first listened to the debate on the car radio and thought Biden did well. Then I watched it on television. OMG, what a train wreck. Pictures made all the difference.
Your editorial "Payman and a party in need of change" (July 2) and the letters from Judy Bamberger, Dr Ronald Campbell and Harry Davis are clear evidence of the need for the Australian Labor Party to move away from strict, union-bred solidarity - or what's best for the party - to a policy base that is best for the country.
Your editorial of July 1 ("It's time to get serious about live music") was spot on. Australia was recently honoured with a visit from an apparently well-known lady named Taylor Swift. I played some of her songs on my computer. I'm sure, in time, she will be able to produce something with an identifiable melody or tune.
Ian Pilsner (Letters, July 1) asks why are we not producing nuclear energy as soon as possible. It's simple; scientists (and economists) both around the world and, critically, here are producing evidence switching to nuclear will take longer and be much more expensive for Australia than our renewables options.
Ask Julian Assange and Daniel Duggan "who needs friends like the US?" Will Mark Dreyfus think "yes" and send Duggan to the US?
The Biden administration has sent Israel tens of thousands of bombs and thousands of Hellfire missiles since the start of the war in Gaza. What more does one need to confirm American complicity in the Israeli slaughter of Palestinian civilians including women and children in Gaza?
Perhaps if Joe Biden gets onto the same medications as Julian Assange, he too will make a miracle recovery.
