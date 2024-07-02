Minister backs campaign for ANU childcare centres to be saved

A stoush between the Australian National University and the families who rely on its four childcare centres has made its way into the federal Parliament.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher and independent Canberra senator David Pocock joined families, educators and more than 40 children in Parliament, along with Canberra MP Alicia Payne and ACT Early Childhood Minister Yvette Berry.
The delegation called on the university, which is terminating the leases of the centres in heritage-listed buildings and plans to open two modern new centres in their place, to work with community members on a solution.
Senator Gallagher, who raised the matter with ANU vice chancellor Genevieve Bell on Friday, said it was in the university's interest to ensure that the childcare centres could continue their legacy as among Canberra's best-quality services.
"Academics will choose to work in universities where there is that high-quality provision of care," she said. "That decision to close or reduce the quality of care that's available would impact on their career decision."
In a speech to the Senate, Senator Pocock said his office "has been inundated with the most heartfelt letters and pleas for assistance".
Senator Pocock acknowledged issues maintaining the heritage-listed buildings, but said: "These are challenges that [the ANU] need to work with to overcome".
"Making four much-loved centres bid for just two licenses is not an answer," he said. "Transferring those children from their cherished buildings and grounds to 'purpose-built facilities' which are nothing more than demountables in car parks is also unacceptable."
The centres that will be closed at the end of the year are Acton Early Childhood Centre, Cubby House on Campus, University Preschool and Child Care Centre and Heritage Early Childhood Centre.
Alex, a mother with two children enrolled at UPCCC, said a survey of parents at the centre found "more than 70 per cent said they would not move their child into a demountable-style building".
Ms Berry said the ANU's "surprise announcement" had caused significant upheaval for families after "all of those connections and important relationships have been made over the years".
"We're really urging the ANU to come to the party and be really honest and upfront with the parents, with the centre operators and with the children as well about what the plan is going forward," she said.
"This was an out-of-the-blue announcement about a decision that appeared to have already been made."
An ANU spokesperson said the demountables had "in principle approval" from the territory regulator CECA, however it said in a statement that this is not the case.
The spokesperson said the university would share excerpts from a heritage expert report, which it says show that remediation of the buildings is not possible, with the parent community.
"Heritage regulations mean we are severely restricted in our ability to maintain these buildings to current standards for safety and access ... ANU has a proud history of on-site community-based childcare.
"The university is continuing to provide access to exceptional on-campus childcare by investing $8 million in two, brand-new, purpose-built facilities."
