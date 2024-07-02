New speed limits, safety barriers coming to Kingston, Watson and others

Multiple cycle and pedestrian paths will be upgraded after the majority of the six people killed on ACT roads this year were vulnerable road users - people riding their bicycles and motorcycles.
The road safety upgrades include new pedestrian crossings, new cycle paths and adding missing links to old ones, footpaths fixes, wider shared pathways, audio tactile line-marking and measures to manage local traffic.
The improvements also mean road shoulders at locations known to be high-risk will be sealed, and non-compliant safety barriers will be replaced by new ones.
Active transport users can also expect speed cushions, reduced speed limits areas deemed to be high-risk areas and safe crossing near school zones.
Some 18 government projects at areas including Kingston, Watson, Kambah, Jamison, Brindabella Road and Telopea Park are set to be completed by June 30, 2025.
Minister for City Services Tara Cheyne said the government had considered crash histories along with feedback from community members who said they were "reluctant" to travel through some of the areas.
"A project, close to my heart, is a pedestrian crossing [in Jamison] to make it easier to move across Bowman Street," she said.
"Jamison is an enormously popular local shopping centre, and only getting more popular. But we want people, as we increase the density of the area, to not get in their car and drive just because they feel it's safer.
"We want them to feel safe, to move through the area. And just nearby, at Telopea Park, we've got two new pedestrian crossings as well."
The government projects are expected to create 30 new jobs.
The upgrades come from $10 million joint investment from the federal and territory governments.
Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Carol Brown and member for Canberra Alicia Payne also welcomed the changes announced on Tuesday, June 2.
The city services minister said the local government had a vision of zero road deaths and believed the goal could be achieved by upgrades like the ones planned to be completed by next year.
"One death is too many, and the consequences for a person's family, for their friends and their broader community, from any death is tragic and enormously regrettable," Ms Cheyne said.
"We all have a responsibility, whether it's the federal government, our local and state governments as well as the community to be road users who are careful, considerate and sensitive to the needs around us.
"But as governments, we have a role in ensuring that the infrastructure that we provide assists people in navigating our roads safely."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.