Midnight Oil documentary doesn't drill too deep

For those who, like me, didn't know a lot about the Oils beyond some major highlights and notable moments - songs like Beds Are Burning and Power and Passion, and the Sorry garments they wore at the closing ceremony of the Sydney Olympics - this well-assembled documentary will be informative. Dedicated fans might know a lot of what's here already but there are plenty of old and new interviews, not just with band members but with many people who knew and worked with them - producers, fellow musicians, writers and politicians among them. Clarke uses stills and footage from a range of sources including news coverage and films shot by the Oils themselves. And, of course, there's plenty of music. The film moves along at a good pace and is consistently engaging.

