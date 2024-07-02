The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

Canberra's biggest indoor venue to reopen

Updated July 3 2024 - 5:52am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra's biggest indoor venue will open for the first time in four years today. Chris Dutton and Caden Helmers report that the $15 million upgrade is the biggest refurbishment in the 43-year-old venue's history. It is almost four years to the day since The Canberra Times revealed the Australian Sports Commission had closed the arena "indefinitely".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.