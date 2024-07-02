Canberra's biggest indoor venue to reopen

Canberra's biggest indoor venue will open for the first time in four years today. Chris Dutton and Caden Helmers report that the $15 million upgrade is the biggest refurbishment in the 43-year-old venue's history. It is almost four years to the day since The Canberra Times revealed the Australian Sports Commission had closed the arena "indefinitely".
There was widespread shock in the capital when Megan Doherty broke the news just over a year ago that Pialligo Estate had gone into liquidation. In better news for lovers of fine dining, the estate will reopen this week under new management, writes Amy Martin.
And the CIT saga continues with Lucy Bladen reporting that mediation failed between the institution and "complexity and systems thinker" Patrick Hollingworth's company yesterday. Think Garden took legal action against the CIT and is seeking damages from the training institute following the suspension of a nearly $5 million contract.
It will be a slightly frosty start around 3 degrees this morning before a mostly sunny day in the territory.
