The Canberra Times
Home/Life & Style/Explore Newsletter List

Wake up! The great hotel rip-off and how to avoid being stung

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
July 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fruit and yoghurt to start, then smoked salmon and salad with a bread roll, with a chocolate croissant to finish. That's pretty much my standard breakfast at a hotel buffet, along with some strong black coffee while I read the morning's news.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.