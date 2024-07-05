Wake up! The great hotel rip-off and how to avoid being stung

Fruit and yoghurt to start, then smoked salmon and salad with a bread roll, with a chocolate croissant to finish. That's pretty much my standard breakfast at a hotel buffet, along with some strong black coffee while I read the morning's news.
I love sitting down for a slow breakfast at a nice hotel, especially when there's a pleasant view and a good selection of quality food. But you know what I don't love? Paying for it! So many times on my travels, I've found myself asking the same question: Why are hotel breakfasts so expensive?
It's not just the luxury resorts with tables of sushi and bottles of prosecco that cost so much. Even cheaper hotels with relatively basic breakfasts can be pricey - and it's these that make me even crankier, because it feels like much more of a rip-off.
In Australia, one of the most expensive is at Crown Sydney. But although its buffet costs $65 ($45 booked with room), it does have a huge spread that includes Japanese and Chinese dishes and even a chocolate fountain. A more typical five-star breakfast is somewhere like the Hilton Sydney, which charges $52 ($33 booked with room) for a buffet with the likes of fruit, eggs, and bacon. Somewhere like the Holiday Inn Parramatta, on the other hand, charges $30 for an even simpler selection of the usual breakfast spread.
Sydney is not a cheap city, so if you're replacing a full hot meal with a hotel buffet, perhaps you're not spending too much more. Overseas, though, there are many destinations where the value proposition changes - where hotel breakfast prices are still high, even though an alternative breakfast would be quite cheap.
In Bangkok, the Mandarin Oriental will charge you about $50 for a continental breakfast with juice, coffee, fruit, and pastries, while the Waldorf Astoria's morning buffet is excellent but will cost about $70 (about $40 booked with a room). Sure, you're partly paying for the opulence of these experiences (budget hotel breakfasts in Thailand are closer to $15), but if you're like me and you actually enjoy a bowl of congee or noodle soup in the morning, you can find that for a couple of dollars just outside the front door.
In Rome, expect to pay about $25 for a standard three-star hotel breakfast, even though a coffee and a croissant at a cafe will cost you just a few dollars (if you're standing up). In Fiji, a hotel breakfast is an average of about $30, in Tokyo it's an average of about $35, and in London it ranges from about $25 at a budget hotel, right up to $85 for a full English at The Savoy.
Which brings us back to my earlier question, why do they cost so much?
The main reason is that hotels have somewhat of a captive audience and can add a premium because of that. A TripAdvisor survey found 91 per cent of respondents prefer an in-hotel breakfast than going out. It makes sense - you save time, you don't have to search for an alternative, even staying in the air-conditioning is worth it in some countries. The quality of the food is often only an afterthought for guests, which is why the bain-maries sometimes look a bit uninspiring.
Another reason for the cost can sometimes be a broader marketing strategy. To use an earlier example, if Hilton Sydney sets its walk-in breakfast price at $52, it looks like a bargain when you get it for $33 with the room rate. This means you're more likely to include it when you book, even if you don't end up using it (or only have time for a quick coffee and croissant). Also, if there's a large profit margin on breakfast, it gives hotels a bit more flexibility to cut room rates when they need to be competitive.
And then there are all the specific factors for each different property. Hotels favoured by business travellers can often be the most expensive because it's just going on the corporate card anyway. Remote resorts or hotels in countries that don't have a cafe culture can charge more because there are no other options, just like airport hotels often do because guests are short on time.
So, what can you do to avoid overpaying for breakfast?
The first thing is to look for hotels that include it for all rooms, not as a paid extra... although the likelihood of that varies across countries. Pre-pandemic data from travel website Hipmunk found the USA had the largest proportion of hotels offering free breakfast (43%), while other popular destinations in the top ten included Peru (29%) and Cambodia (25%), with the only European country being Sweden (29%). Beware in the USA, though, because while half of two-star hotels offer free breakfast, only 10 percent of four-star hotels do. The food may be free, but your gut will probably pay for it later.
For more upmarket hotels, have a look at booking direct rather than through a third-party website, because sometimes they'll reward you with a free or discounted breakfast. For the larger chain hotels, guests who have status in their rewards program will often get free breakfast, so loyalty is more than just a virtue. It's also well worth looking at some of the discount package websites if you're doing something like a week in Bali or Phuket, because free breakfasts are often included.
Ultimately, though, think about where you'll get the best experience. A true luxury breakfast in a five-star hotel is probably a special treat worth paying for. If you're in Sydney or Melbourne, head to a nearby cafe for better quality. Or if you're in cities like Tokyo, Bangkok, or Rome, walk out the front door for a much cheaper breakfast, including an authentic slice of local life.
