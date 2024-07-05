Wake up! The great hotel rip-off and how to avoid being stung

Another reason for the cost can sometimes be a broader marketing strategy. To use an earlier example, if Hilton Sydney sets its walk-in breakfast price at $52, it looks like a bargain when you get it for $33 with the room rate. This means you're more likely to include it when you book, even if you don't end up using it (or only have time for a quick coffee and croissant). Also, if there's a large profit margin on breakfast, it gives hotels a bit more flexibility to cut room rates when they need to be competitive.