A word to the wise: respect your elders for best results

In fact the ripe berries are toxic too. They also taste bitter, so you are unlikely to be tempted to snack on a few. Yes, I have tasted them, proof that one ripe elderberry, from that particular bush, in that particular year, wasn't enough to kill one particular adult female. Do not follow my example. Boil your stemless berries in water for half an hour, then strain off the juice and compost the residue. Freeze the juice, or add sugar to taste and bring to the boil again to help preserve the juice in the fridge, or make elderberry wine. Throw the juice or juice products out if they ferment or turn mouldy.