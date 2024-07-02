Big city centre theatre project takes a step forward

Plans for a new 2000-seat theatre in Canberra's city centre are taking a step forward with construction companies now being asked to say they are interested in building it.
The ACT government is inviting firms over the next month to submit an expression of interest for what it calls a "once in a generation" project. The closing date is August 13.
A shortlist will then be drawn up and those on it invited to put in a formal tender. Factors considered will include experience in large, similar projects and "value for money".
"This is a city-shaping project-not just in physical presence but in what it will deliver for the arts, arts workers, our audiences, and our creative economy throughout all of Canberra," ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said.
No final cost on the project has been published.
The Canberra firm Architectus, Danish architects Henning Larsen and theatre designers Arup were appointed in May to lead the work to design the new 2000-seat theatre.
Henning Larsen were lead designers on the Harpa Concert Hall Reykjavik and the Royal Danish Opera in Copenhagen. Architectus led work on the redevelopment of the State Library of Victoria in Melbourne and the Queensland Gallery of Modern Art. Arup completed theatre design work on the Harpa Concert Hall.
The project will require public investment worth several hundred million dollars and the ACT would approach the Commonwealth for funding.
The current Canberra Theatre Centre is more than 55 years old and has technical and seating constraints which limit the types of productions it can host.
