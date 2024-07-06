Kevin Costner's epic is magnificent but has one significant flaw

As the film opens, the land is being surveyed by engineers whose work is being watched over from the hills by the local Indigenous people. We later see the first wave of pioneer settlers having their fledgling town of Horizon burned to the ground by, we assume, that tribe. A party from the local US military fort led by Lieutenant Trent Gephart (Sam Worthington) comes to the aid of what few survivors remain, including Frances (Sienna Miller) and her daughter Elizabeth (Georgia MacPhail), and takes them back to the relative safety of the community that has built up around the fort. It's a dangerous populace there, as frontiersman Hayes Ellison (Costner) discovers when he arrives in town and saves the life of Marigold (Abbey Lee), shooting her would-be killer and then taking her on the run.