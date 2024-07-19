Times Past: July 20, 1991

On this day in 1991, John McIntyre, the chief executive of the financially-embattled Raiders, stepped down in a move aimed at bringing an end to the club's issues with the NSW Rugby League. However, McIntyre would stay on as football manager where he would only be in charge of team matters.
McIntyre said "to assist in the smooth implementation of the recommendations of the Hollington report I have decided to stand aside as chief executive. I will no longer be available to make any comment on any part of the Raiders' operation other than directly associated with football. I believe this is in the best interest of the Raiders".
John Quayle, general manager of the NSW Rugby League, declined to comment if McIntyre's decision to step down would impact the situation between the Raiders and the league. He said "the matter is one for the Canberra Raiders, on how they restructure their organisation, and there is no real role for us".
Quayle praised McIntyre's decision and called it one that was in the long-term interest of the Raiders. The Raiders commissioned the Hollington report, which aimed to chart a course out of the financial mire the organisation found itself. The report was highly critical of McIntyre's decision-making and stated he needed to accept a lot of the responsibility for the organisation's position.
The report went onto recommend setting up a management committee that would be in charge of running the Raiders'. The make-up of the management committee had not been confirmed. It was suggested for the committee to consist of the Queanbeyan Leagues Club, the Raiders Club at Mawson and the football club, the Canberra and District Rugby League.
Kevin Grace, general manager of the Queanbeyan Leagues Club and overseer of the Mawson club, threw the composition of the committee into turmoil with his resignation. He stated that he had been asked to reconsider the resignation by McIntyre. Grace said he could not work under the existing proposed structure although it was unclear where he would like to be positioned in the committee.
