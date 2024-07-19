The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 20, 1991

By Ray Athwal
July 20 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1991, John McIntyre, the chief executive of the financially-embattled Raiders, stepped down in a move aimed at bringing an end to the club's issues with the NSW Rugby League. However, McIntyre would stay on as football manager where he would only be in charge of team matters.

