Fast food led cops to arrest for alleged 'targeted' home invasion

A second teenager has been denied bail, accused of involvement in a "targeted" home invasion and bloody stabbing attack of two people.
Police made the arrest after lengthy investigations, including analysis of fast food wrappers said to have led officers to two of the alleged attackers.
Raven Pauga, from NSW, was denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday after he was arrested in Western Sydney.
Pauga, who turned 18 only two weeks before the alleged home invasion, faces charges of intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm by joint commission, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated burglary and property damage.
He is yet to enter pleas.
Co-accused Lytrell Eneliko, also aged 18, was arrested in late May and has pleaded not guilty to intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.
Police documents allege on May 4, two people were asleep in their Conder home when they heard knocking at the front door about 8am.
When a woman opened the door, she was met with a man wearing a face mask and black clothing. Police believe this man was Eneliko.
Before she could close the door, Eneliko allegedly pushed it open and thrust a large kitchen knife into her upper arm.
He then allegedly stabbed her three more times and the woman fell down.
Eneliko, Pauga, and two other men are said to have then entered the home and went to the bedroom.
The men allegedly shouted "where's the money?", before the male victim screamed: "There's no money here. There's nothing here."
The alleged attackers are to said to have forced the other man onto the bed and started punching and kicking him, aiming for his head.
The alleged victim was then stabbed "in a thrusting motion", once in the bicep and again in his leg.
"After come confusion about where the knife was" the alleged attackers left the home, documents state.
One of the men is said to have smashed the front window of the home, while Pauga allegedly shattered the windscreen of a red Holden ute in the driveway.
Police claim the group then fled in a silver Nissan X-Trail.
When police arrived on the scene that morning, they claim the two alleged victims were "covered in blood".
The woman had suffered a puncture wound "just above her heart", documents state.
Police found Hungry Jacks wrappers near where the Nissan was believed to be parked, this led officers to check CCTV footage at the nearby fast food chain.
Documents state officers were then able to trace the number plate of a Nissan, pictured in the Hungry Jacks drive through, to Eneliko's home in Marayong, NSW.
During a search of the home, police allegedly found the still bloodstained knife used in the stabbing, and track pants worn during the alleged home invasion. These pants were later identified as part of a uniform for a nearby high school.
A further video, taken on Eneliko's phone, allegedly showed a group of men at McDonalds, in Greenway, play-fighting and wearing the same clothes as depicted in CCTV footage from outside the Conder home.
Documents say this video was later used to confirm the identity of Pauga with the school.
Investigations into the identity of the other alleged attackers are continuing.
On Wednesday, prosecutor Henry Robinson opposed a bail application by Pauga.
Mr Robinson said that while there was "some confusion about who does what in the course of the frenzy", Pauga was still "a willing participant".
The prosecutor told the court the alleged invasion was a "very targeted attack" and Pauga had "gang associations from Mount Druitt".
Legal Aid duty lawyer Lesley Jayasuriya had argued the 18-year-old had strong family support in NSW, and according to police allegations had "limited involvement" in the invasion.
Magistrate Robert Cook remanded Pauga in custody saying that while the court took his age into account, the allegations were too serious.
Both alleged attackers are set to face court again in August.
Anyone who has information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7740305. Information can be provided anonymously.
