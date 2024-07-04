Look after the people who look after our pets

"The Senator Payman fiasco is of little direct concern to me and will not affect my vote at the next election," writes Geoff. "However, it has highlighted that Prime Minister Albanese has once again been found wanting. Instead of quickly and forcefully applying Labor Party policy and removing the senator from the party he has prevaricated to the extent that once again his authority as leader is drawn into question. It confirms in my mind once again that he is a dismally weak leader and should never have been prime minister."