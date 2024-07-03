Brumbies sign Super forward beast from the Melbourne Rebels ashes

The ACT Brumbies have made their first move in the off-season player market, swooping on a versatile Melbourne Rebels forward to bolster their roster for next year.
Tuaina Taii Tualima has signed a two-year deal to move to the Brumbies in the wake of the demise of the Rebels.
As revealed by The Canberra Times, the Brumbies and Tualima had been in negotiations for several months as Rebels players started to contemplate a future without a team in Melbourne.
The remaining four Australian clubs are looking at which players they can add to their squads, with NSW and Queensland expected to get the bulk of the stars from the Rebels.
Rugby Australia is working with the players to finalise their preferred destination, but it's understood the deal with Tualima was done before the Rebels were officially axed from the competition last month.
"I'm thrilled to join the Brumbies, it is a club which has a proud rugby history," Tualima said.
"The club has produced so many high calibre players, so I'm pretty excited to connect with the staff and playing group and further my knowledge and skillset."
Tualima can play lock or flanker, fitting a similar role to the one played by Wallaby Tom Hooper. Tualima's arrival will help cover the loss of Darcy Swain, who is moving to Perth to join the Western Force.
Tualima has played 34 games since making his Super Rugby debut with the Queensland Reds before moving to Melbourne.
"He is a seasoned professional who has spent several seasons in Super Rugby and I'm very happy to have someone of his experience join our playing ranks," said Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham.
