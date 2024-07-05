Fear factor: Why do we love a good ghost story?

Macbeth - as well as being referred to as "The Scottish Play" due to theatre superstitions - is one of a few Shakespeare plays featuring ghosts. Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is often brought to the stage - such as the annual one that Shake and Stir brings to Canberra every year - and there have also been stage adaptations of Carrie and The Exorcist. And before MacPherson was cast in The Woman in Black, he was in 2:22 - A Ghost Story - a much more modern scary tale than his current project.