Ever asked yourself: 'What am I supposed to do with my life?'

Stephanie Harrison. Hachette Australia. $39.99.
We all want to be happy. This goal drives everything that we do. Why, then, are so many of us so unhappy? It's not your fault. You have been told a lie: that achieving your own success will make you happy. This is "old happy," society's incorrect definition of happiness. The truth is that happiness comes from helping other people to live happier lives. Uncover your own gifts and use them to both improve your life and the world at the same time. If you have ever asked yourself, "Who am I really?" "When will I be happy?" or "What am I supposed to do with my life?", this book is for you.
Will Cockerell. Simon & Schuster. $34.99.
This book tells the story of how a few daring entrepreneurs paired raw courage and naked ambition to get paying clients safely up and down Everest. Until the late 1980s, such a thing was considered impossible. Within a few years, Everest guiding was a burgeoning industry. Today, 90 per cent of the people on the mountain are clients or employees of guided expeditions. Studded with quotes from Western and Sherpa climbers, clients, writers, and filmmakers, the book foregrounds the colourful voices of the people who have made the mountain what it is today.
Tim Forcey. Murdoch Books. $29.99.
Here is everything you need to know to transform your home - old, new or rented - for an efficient, comfortable, cheaper electric future. Subtitled "How to slash your energy bills, protect your health & save the planet", this book provides tips and strategies Forcey gleaned from working with thousands of Australians in their homes, as well as from hands-on experience modifying his own home. He explains best-practice heating and cooling, hot water heat pumps, induction cooktops, draught-proofing, insulation, solar energy and much more.
Chelsey Goodan. Scribe. $35.
Academic tutor Goodan has worked with hundreds of girls from different backgrounds who have shared with her their innermost concerns, doubts, and what they wish they could communicate to their parents and the world at large. With topics and language directly chosen by the girls, Goodan reveals how the solutions to a girl's wellbeing lie within her. She offers parents ways to help find solutions and how adults can better support a teenage girl's voice to create positive change. Goodan encourages parents and society to help girls unleash their power and celebrate their intrinsic wisdom, creating more healing and connection for everyone.
Benjamin Stevenson. Penguin. $34.99.
The first story in this crime fiction double bill is Find Us. A small yellow backpack, contents strewn around it, lies abandoned on a suburban footpath. Two words, hastily scrawled on the sidewalk, are written in blood: Find Us. In Last One to Leave, seven strangers are invited to compete to win a clifftop mansion. The rules are simple: each contestant must have at least one hand in contact with one part of the house at all times. The last one to take their hand off, wins the house. Then, after 36 hours, a contestant is murdered. It may not be the last person to leave the house that wins, it may be the last person alive.
Hanna Johansson (trans. Kira Josefsson). Scribe. $27.99.
In this award-winning Swedish novel, a lonely woman in her 30s becomes enamoured of a chic older artist, Helena, after interviewing her for a magazine. Helena invites the narrator to join her in the Greek city of Ermoupoli where she summers with her teenage daughter, Olga. At first an object of jealousy, Olga morphs into an object of desire as the pull of Helena is transposed onto her daughter and the prospect of becoming someone's first, if perverse, lover.
Sherryl Clark. HarperCollins. $32.99.
Gutsy new PI Lou Alcott is a former cop, forced to resign when she attacked a domestic violence perpetrator. On her first day she draws two cases helping at-risk women. First there's Diane Paterson, who has apparently left her husband without a word. But what is the truth here? Then a house security check for an isolated young woman who is convinced her abusive ex is stalking her again turns worrisome when she fails to show up for their meeting. Lou reports Melinda's odd disappearance to the police but with no signs of a struggle she fears they're not able to act quickly enough.
Liu Hung. Scribe. $29.99.
In the aftermath of the Opium Wars, Wu Fang is jealous of her best friend Jiali's marriage to Yanbu. Charles has arrived in Fudi to start a new life. He eschews the company of his fellow foreigners, preferring to spend time with new colleague Yanbu, Jiali, and her friend, Wu Fang. Over the course of several months, he grows close to them all, in increasingly confusing ways, but what will happen when he is forced to choose between his country and his friends? As tensions between the Manchu rulers and the people rise, and foreign battleships gather out to sea, loyalties will be tested.
