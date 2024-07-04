Ever asked yourself: 'What am I supposed to do with my life?'

We all want to be happy. This goal drives everything that we do. Why, then, are so many of us so unhappy? It's not your fault. You have been told a lie: that achieving your own success will make you happy. This is "old happy," society's incorrect definition of happiness. The truth is that happiness comes from helping other people to live happier lives. Uncover your own gifts and use them to both improve your life and the world at the same time. If you have ever asked yourself, "Who am I really?" "When will I be happy?" or "What am I supposed to do with my life?", this book is for you.

