'I'd be happy to see it shift': Raiders coach calls for Origin move

Canberra Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick has called on Women's State of Origin to shift later in the year and get played during the NRLW season.
Borthwick said losing key players during the pre-season came at the worst possible time as the Green Machine prepared for their second campaign.
Both the Raiders' Origin stars - Grace Kemp and Sophie Holyman - will play their pre-season trial against Newcastle at Wagga Wagga on Saturday, with England international Hollie Mae-Dodd making her return from a knee reconstruction.
They'll be up against a full-strength Knights side, who are going for a threepeat of NRLW premierships.
The first three-game Women's Origin series wrapped up last week, with Queensland triumphing.
But game one was played before the NRLW pre-season began with Borthwick left bemoaning losing key players during crucial preparation.
He felt an Origin shift to later in the year made sense.
"I hope so. To have your best players available during your pre-season - Sophie, Grace and Zahara [Temara] - we had them missing for extended periods going into camps," Borthwick said.
"Having your best players around for your younger players is critical and we missed those girls for a fair chunk of the last five weeks so for me that's important to have those leaders and good players in and around the group for the whole seven weeks.
"I'd be happy to see it shift a little bit later on in the season for sure."
Without wanting to reveal his full plans, Borthwick said he would field a strong side against the Knights.
Not only will both of his Origin players play, but co-captain Simaima Taufa (shoulder) would return from surgery.
It will also be a chance to see how the six new Raiders fit into a side that fell narrowly short of playing finals in their first campaign.
"We're hoping to give Hollie some minutes this weekend," Borthwick said.
"She's training the house down and she's rehabbed really well, so it's a credit to her.
"A lot of the girls are available, which is good. Grace Kemp's pulled up OK from Origin so she'll get some good minutes.
"And Simaima [Taufa] after surgery is training the house down so she'll play.
"We'll go in with a reasonably good team ... a lot of those girls will figure in round one."
NRLW PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Wagga Wagga, 2pm.
NRL ROUND 18
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Kaeo Weekes, 2. Jordan Rapana, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Albert Hopoate, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Adam Cook, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi 15. Ata Mariota 16. Trey Mooney 17. Simi Sasagi. Reserves: 18. Seb Kris, 19. Zac Woolford, 20. Emre Guler, 21. James Schiller, 22. Hohepa Puru.
Knights squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga (C), 2. Enari Tuala, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Greg Marzhew, 6. Will Pryce, 7. Jackson Hastings, 8. Daniel Saifiti, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Leo Thompson, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Kai Pearce-Paul, 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Fletcher Sharpe, 15. Jacob Saifiti, 16. Brodie Jones, 17. Dylan Lucas. Reserves: 18. Mathew Croker, 19. Jack Hetherington, 20. Jack Cogger, 21. Krystian Mapapalangi, 22. Thomas Cant.
