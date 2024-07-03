'I would've had to get a skin graft': Raider reveals how serious BBQ was

If the burns to Albert Hopoate's arm were any worse then the Canberra Raiders centre would've needed skin grafts.
But Hopoate only missed three weeks and he's now worked his back into the Raiders' NRL side as they face a must-win clash against Newcastle at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
The Green Machine need to end a three-game losing streak to remain in touch with the NRL top eight, with the Knights in a similar position on the ladder.
They were plagued by handling errors in the loss to the Melbourne Storm last weekend and that's been a focus this week ahead of Newcastle.
Hopoate revealed the novel approach to help rid them from their game - everyone had to do 10 burpees every time there was a mistake at training.
Luckily, Hopoate's arm had healed after he got second-degree burns from a barbecue accident earlier in the year.
It ruled him out of the Raiders' round-four clash against Cronulla and he missed three games before returning through NSW Cup.
Nick Cotric's ankle injury and the omission of Sebastian Kris opened the door for his NRL return and now he's hoping to lock down a spot in the centres.
But the 23-year-old revealed how close he came to suffering really serious burns to his right arm and he credited his wife Bella for keeping his spirits up after he got a bit "sookie".
"It wasn't too bad - it was only grade two, which was good the doc said," Hopoate revealed.
"If it was grade three I would've had to get a skin graft and stuff, so I was lucky I just avoided that."
Hopoate's part of a reshuffled Raiders backline as Canberra coach Ricky Stuart looked to turn their stuttering season around.
It led to a much improved effort defensively, but they also made 17 errors and struggled to hold onto the ball in the wet Melbourne conditions.
They've worked on improving that.
"That was a big focus this week. [Tuesday] every time there was a dropped ball we did 10 burpees as a whole team just because when we make mistakes we all get punished," Hopoate said.
"We let ourselves down when we make mistakes and I reckon we'll come out on top most games if we keep that to a minimum."
Raiders halfback Adam Cook was hopeful greater possession would allow that revamped backline to better highlight their attacking threats.
Cook was part of the reshuffle, taking over the No.7 duties with Kaeo Weekes shifting to fullback.
Weekes' pace was one weapon the Green Machine will be hoping to unleash against the Knights in what's shaping as a massive fullback battle against returning Newcastle captain Kalyn Ponga.
Cook's currently only on a training contract and was looking to secure his future - both in the long and short term - with Jamal Fogarty expected to return from a biceps injury for their next game - against the New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium following their round 19 bye.
"That's the aim - we don't want to drop as much ball and give away so many penalties, and hopefully get a few more good-ball opportunities. That's the goal," he said.
"We're all pretty young, but we're working together and we're doing a lot of extras at training to get that going a bit smoother."
NRL ROUND 18
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Kaeo Weekes, 2. Jordan Rapana, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Albert Hopoate, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Adam Cook, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi 15. Ata Mariota 16. Trey Mooney 17. Simi Sasagi. Reserves: 18. Seb Kris, 19. Zac Woolford, 20. Emre Guler, 21. James Schiller, 22. Hohepa Puru.
Knights squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga (C), 2. Enari Tuala, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Greg Marzhew, 6. Will Pryce, 7. Jackson Hastings, 8. Daniel Saifiti, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Leo Thompson, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Kai Pearce-Paul, 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Fletcher Sharpe, 15. Jacob Saifiti, 16. Brodie Jones, 17. Dylan Lucas. Reserves: 18. Mathew Croker, 19. Jack Hetherington, 20. Jack Cogger, 21. Krystian Mapapalangi, 22. Thomas Cant.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.