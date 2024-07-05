There's no debate: If you snooze, you lose

My faculties are decaying now and soon I shall be so I cannot remember any but the things that never happened. It is sad to go to pieces like this, but we all have to do it.
Feverish discussion over whether Joe Biden, a visibly falling-to-pieces 81, is too decayed to stand for re-election has a special poignancy for all of us who are elderly and who are ourselves conscious of going to pieces.
Candidly, I own up to a piece of me figuratively falling off even as I watched, live, the now famous debate during which Biden seemed to do some geriatric crumbling before our very eyes.
I tuned, excitedly, to watch the debate (I am tragically enthralled by US politics) but at one point lapsed into a snooze. I am 78 now and snooze-prone in ways I have never been before.
I think I was only asleep for three minutes of the enthralling 90. And in my defence, my study was cosily, lullingly warm and earlier that day I think (although, if Mark Twain is right about these things I may be remembering something that didn't happen) I'd been for a bracing, fatiguing-for-an-oldie workout at my gymnasium. And so my snooze was understandable, in its way.
And yet it was unmistakably an old man's snooze.
Younger folk never fall asleep in the middle of doing something they have chosen to do for excitement but here I was, drifting away into the Land of Nod during a show that was enthralling me.
Indeed just before I fell into my gerontosnooze I was noticing, thrilled, how very Shakespearean the debate was, how reminiscent of Shakespeare's tragedy King Lear in which old Lear's tragedy is that in his decayed old age his crumbling mind makes tragically terrible decisions.
How Lear-like it will be, I was musing, if transparently doddery Biden doggedly, dementedly insists on being his party's candidate in November. Then, in mid-muse, I fell asleep.
What does it say of someone that he or she can fall asleep while watching and listening to Donald Trump? He is so shockingly disgustingly dangerous in every way that the spectre and spectacle of his malignancy ought to prompt a twitching, stomach-turning, fight-or-flight anxious wakefulness in all who behold him.
No, there is no denying it. I snoozed during the debate because I am 78 and am falling to pieces (albeit gradually, and with a certain gerontograndeur) as we all have to.
That these sorts of decays, physical and cerebral, are a fact of life is recognised in the sensible way all Australian states and territories impose a retirement age (it ranges from 65 to 72) for their judges.
But, refreshed and recharged by my gerontofortywinks I was wide awake for the last painful hour of the debate, much of its painfulness due to what a New Yorker reporter saw as "the true locus of the president's humiliation onstage" being "not his misbegotten words but the sorry pictures he made with his face".
I was wide awake, too, for the hours of ensuing CNN panel-discussion and analysis of what we had just seen and of what it all meant. And I was energetic enough then and since to gnash my dentures at discussion of which man "won" the debate.
Surely there was no "winner". It is easy to tell who wins a tennis match played between two tennis players but Donald Trump and Joe Biden are such different people and their ways of thinking and performing so starkly at odds that it's impossible to say that either of them won anything.
Biden is said to have lost the debate in part because he sometimes lost his train of thought (while trying, bless him, to add complicating matters of fact and of truth to what he was saying). But Trump has no train of thought at all but only a kind of uncomplicated swiftly-flowing stream of something - of sewerage perhaps. And so there was no shared train-of-thought contest here and so nothing to be won.
How easy it must be to seem and to sound fluent and articulate when one is never bothered to tell any truths and when all one is doing is making trilling, yodelling, narcissistic sounds. Yes, Trump's mind may be more intact than Biden's but it is intact in the way something manufactured and trashy made of plastic (a Barbie Doll or Stormy Daniels sex doll, say) will stay intact and polluting for 1000 years because there is nothing organic-natural in it that can decompose.
The idea of Trump and Biden being (almost) different species is memorably captured in a post-debate cartoon-masterpiece Chris Riddell has done for The Guardian.
Riddell has Trump and Biden together on the debate stage. But while Trump is an articulately raving horror-movie monster made of God-knows what (perhaps some ghastly mixture of meat, Styrofoam, polyethylene terephthalate and psychopathy), Biden is a small mumbling old stone bust, very like a weathered old gargoyle on a medieval cathedral.
For those of us who are at our own weathered-gargoyle stage of life, Joe Biden's plight and the US presidential imbroglio exert a terrible and terrifying fascination. If only one could fall, today, into a snooze so dreamlessly deep that one didn't wake up until today's nightmarish USA and the world were magically transformed for the better.
