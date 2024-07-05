There's no debate: If you snooze, you lose

How easy it must be to seem and to sound fluent and articulate when one is never bothered to tell any truths and when all one is doing is making trilling, yodelling, narcissistic sounds. Yes, Trump's mind may be more intact than Biden's but it is intact in the way something manufactured and trashy made of plastic (a Barbie Doll or Stormy Daniels sex doll, say) will stay intact and polluting for 1000 years because there is nothing organic-natural in it that can decompose.