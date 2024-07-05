'We didn't know if it was lights out': Canberra cyclist talks about horror crash for first time

For 48 hours it was touch and go. Jay Vine could've been "lights out", paralysed or he might never walk again.
As the Canberra cyclist lay in a Spanish hospital with a broken neck, such was the stress his pregnant wife Bre was going through Vine had fears they might lose the baby.
Three months later - in his first interview since the crash - Vine revealed he was awaiting the results of his latest CT scan with the hope it would clear him to return to unrestricted riding.
In a sign of how quickly things can turn around, the 28-year-old hopes to be back racing this year as he looks to put his horror crash in the Tour of the Basque Country in April behind him.
He suffered fractures to two thoracic and one cervical vertebrae in the terrifying crash on a descent on stage four of the race.
It also involved back-to-back Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard - whose first race back was this year's edition of the Tour, with his defence starting last Saturday.
Vine was rushed to hospital and Bre made the six-hour dash west from their home in Andorra to be by his side.
It was a terrifying time in their lives - waiting to see whether the UAE Team Emirates rider would pull through.
"I didn't realise how serious [the crash was], but I knew as soon as I hit the ground, 'I can't move'," Vine said.
"Then after three or four minutes I knew something serious was wrong.
"There was probably a 48-hour window there where we didn't know if it was lights out, or if it was going to be no walking, or if it was going to be paralysed.
"It was a bit of a stressful time."
Lying in hospital with a broken neck, wondering if you'll ever walk again, is obviously tough.
But often it's the loved ones around you who have it even harder - unable to help and desperately waiting for positive updates from doctors.
That's the position Bre found herself in.
"She rushed over to Basque Country from Andorra as quick as she could and had probably two stops along the way to burst into tears," Vine said.
"Just from her side, I'm surprised we didn't lose the baby. The amount of stress she went through on those three days was pretty horrendous.
"She was getting told outside the room, 'We're not out of the woods yet. He still might not be there'."
Vine returned to riding outside eight weeks after his crash - albeit only uphill, because going downhill would send too many vibrations through the vertebrae he "crushed" in the crash.
It turned Bre into his shuttle bus - ferrying him down so he could ride back up.
But hopefully that's set to change as he awaits the scan results that will clear him of any restrictions - allowing him to slowly work towards getting back to full training.
Vine is already eyeing a potential racing return before the end of the year - something that was light years away in that Spanish hospital.
Then he'll look to add to his already impressive career - two stage wins at the Vuelta a Espana, a Tour Down Under victory and his Australian time trial championship.
"It's getting there. The injury is quite substantial," he said.
"My doctors have basically said, 'You're possibly going to have issues for the rest of your life, but you should be able to ride normally, completely normally, within a year - but racing before that.
"It's all good news to me.
"We're at 12-13 weeks now and I've had my final CT scan, so hopefully the results come back this week that I can start riding unrestricted outside.
"My goal would be to return to racing this year. That would be a good start and looking forward to the end of 2024 and starting 2025."
Vine was descending near the front of the peloton with about 35 kilometres to go on the fourth stage from Etxarri Aranatz and Legutio, in northern Spain.
The peloton flew around a right-hand bend when the accident occurred - some riders crashing into a concrete ditch on the side of the road, others cartwheeling into the forest straight ahead.
All told, 12 riders crashed with Vine suffering the most serious injuries.
Vine said the state of the road caused the carnage.
"The road that they sent us down we had no warning that it was basically a forest," he said.
"You know around Lake Burley Griffin, if they don't do the cycle path in two or three years, all the tree roots grow under it and you get that rippling effect?
"This had gotten to that point and gone further where the road had broken apart.
"It had done that in the breaking zone for the right-hand corner, meaning when we all started breaking we weren't actually in contact with the ground - we were either sliding or airborne.
"It was not the best situation."
It brought Vine's season to a shuddering halt - a season where he'd hoped for so much, including representing Australia at the Olympic Games in Paris.
He was also set to ride at the Giro d'Italia for the second time, where he would've been one of eventual winner Tadej Pogacar's right-hand men.
"I'm disappointed that this all happened in the lead-up to an Olympic Games that I could've participated in - that's one of my career goals so now I have to wait until LA in 2028," Vine said.
"Also the Giro was the big goal for the year for me. It's disappointing I wasn't able to go to Italy there as well.
"All is not lost and I should be able to return."
As well as getting his cycling career back on track, Vine is preparing for a massive moment in his life.
Bre is about six weeks away from giving birth to their first child.
For those harrowing first 48 hours he faced the prospect of never being able to pick that child up.
Thankfully, that's no longer a concern and he's on standby to become the ambulance driver on the important day.
"That's definitely fast approaching. That's a pretty big thing that Bre and I have talked a lot about," he said.
"It's incredible that it's still a possibility that I can hold our kid and future kids as well."
