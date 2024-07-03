How 'ugly' fruit and veg supplier helps with cost of living and food waste

When it comes to saving up to 30 per cent on your fruit and vegetable bill, it's what's on the inside that counts.
And the fact that it helps food waste in the process is the imperfect cherry on top.
Sydney-based fresh produce delivery service Good and Fugly are heading to the capital, allowing Canberrans to access imperfect fruit and vegetable boxes at their door.
"There's a lot of demand and we think that Canberra is really up our alley when it comes to people wanting to combat food waste," Good and Fugly's founder Richard Tourino said.
"But it's also super fresh compared to the supermarkets. A lot of the stuff that's in our boxes was harvested the day before.
"And then the other thing we hear from customers is that they want to help farmers. They like that they can help farmers get paid for produce they don't get paid for otherwise."
With 25 per cent of all Australian produce not even leaving the farm as it's deemed not "perfect" enough for supermarkets, Good and Fugly launched its offering in Sydney in 2020 to help fight food waste.
The team have since delivered more than 1,000,000 kilograms of quirky fruit and veg to consumers, helping save perfectly imperfect produce deemed cosmetically unsuitable for supermarkets from going to waste.
As part of the Canberra launch, Good and Fugly will also be looking to connect with local farmers who have cosmetically challenged produce or surplus stock.
But when it comes to fruit and vegetables, what does fugly mean?
"What we consider fugly is weird shapes, too large, too small, it could have scars on it, so kind of some hail damage and stuff like that, which just affects, really the appearance on the skin, but it doesn't affect the flesh or the taste. And then the other thing as well, is too much stock," Mr Tourino said.
"Supermarkets might forecast way too much, and then, for whatever reasons the growers are left with all this produce that they can't sell to their main customer.
"And so we are able to take that and put it in our boxes. Now they look just like any other normal produce you might find in the supermarket, but if we didn't take it, it would have ended up in landfill or ploughed back into the ground."
While the education on what "imperfect" means has certainly been helpful for Good and Fugly, it's the mindset around buying boxes of unknown fruit and vegetables that has been the largest learning curve for customers.
Each box - whether it's fruit, vegetables or a mix of both - is filled with seasonal produce. And while customers can choose individual items that they don't wish to receive in their box, for the most part, you don't know what type of produce you'll receive.
To help with this - and to help ensure all the items in the boxes are used - each delivery comes with suggested recipes.
"Customers are exposed to other veggies and fruits that they might not have used often, and so we provide recipes in the boxes to give people an idea," Mr Tourino said.
"And what we hear from our customers is that over time - by over time, I mean, two or three boxes - they start planning their meals really around what's in the box, and expanding the palate and expanding the recipes they use."
Good and Fugly is taking orders from Canberra residents via goodandfugly.com.au. There's a 20 per cent discount for the first opening weeks by using the code canberra20.
