'Is it the only piece this city needs?': Capitals push for fresh venue

Canberra Capitals boss Carrie Graf says the city is in desperate need of another indoor sport venue to complement a revamped AIS Arena, which has finally opened its doors after four years in the dark.
The Capitals are planning to move WNBL games to the AIS Arena in a move which provides the club with more long-term security at its home venue.
But the club has been angling for a purpose-built indoor sport venue - which could cater for other events - at the University of Canberra's Bruce campus, with the project hinging on government funding.
The AIS Arena's $15 million upgrade is the biggest refurbishment in its 43-year history, but Graf is adamant the works are not the final piece in Canberra's infrastructure puzzle.
"It's the first time it's had any sort of refurbishment in 43 years. That's actually a disgrace if you ask me," Graf said.
"But the fact it has re-opened after being closed abruptly ... is wonderful for Canberra sport, for events. The next question is how long will it be able to stay online with minimal refurb?
"The fact it was closed in the first place and then it took so long to be re-opened, it's had a massive impact on Canberrans in terms of the ability for high performance sport to be played there, international sport to be played there, music, other events and functions.
"The plus is it's now open, ready to go and hopefully bring back a whole lot of things to Canberra.
"Is it the only piece of infrastructure this city needs in terms of indoor sports and those other things? Absolutely not, but it's a great starting place."
The Capitals hope to strike a deal for the use of the AIS Arena with the Australian Sports Commission within the next two months.
Capitals officials want to host home games and training sessions at the arena, which boasts a capacity of more than 4000, to make the venue feel like a genuine home base.
"I know the Caps program will be working hard, if the deal gets done, to get a sell-out week in, week out and set a new standard for women's sport in the city," Graf said.
"A home court advantage is not about the rings you shoot on or the court you play on, it's about 4500 screaming fans that create momentum for your team."
Jasmine Greenwood has a fair excuse for missing a few tutorials at the start of the next semester. She'll be busy swimming for gold in Paris.
The University of Canberra student is in Australia's swimming team for the Paralympic Games, which start on the same day her classmates are turning up to start the second semester.
An Olympian, Paralympian and a rugby sevens sensation are among the 12 athletes to receive an Eldon and Anne Foote elite athlete scholarship at the University of Canberra.
The scholarships range from $5000 to $10,000 and are designed to lessen the financial pressure on elite athletes pursuing studies as well as sport.
"Unfortunately semester two starts the day the Paralympics start, so that's convenient," Greenwood said.
"I've dealt with pressure like that before with my HSC. I was also at Birmingham at the same time during Comm Games, so I'm used to it. I can't wait to see how we go."
Greenwood is one of two Paris-bound athletes among the group, joining gymnast Jesse Moore in balancing studies with gold medal ambitions.
Also among the scholarship recipients are Australian sevens player Henry Palmer, ACT Brumbies lock Ashley Fernandez, Canberra United's Sofia Christopherson, ACT Meteors bowler Gabby Sutcliffe and Canberra Capital Jayda Clark.
Triathlete Penny Slater, race walker Mitchell Baker, swimmer Kayla Hardy, para swimmer Alex Saffy, and para athlete Ari Gesini round out the group.
"All the recipients would speak to the value these scholarships have for them to allow them to continue to compete at the highest level in their chosen sport and to work through a university degree so post-sport, they're set up for success," University of Canberra director of sport Carrie Graf said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.