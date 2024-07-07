Promise of public housing dream turns to frustration for double amputee

For three long months, double amputee Liz Walsh has been paying rent on an ACT Housing property she can't live in and is sleeping in her wheelchair, desperately hoping for a phone call that will change her circumstances.
Choking back tears, she told of her frustration and sadness at promises unfulfilled and government bureaucrats who can offer no updates on potential progress for her to a more comfortable life.
The much-vaunted plan by the ACT government to build its latest tranche of public housing to Class C adaptable specification, said to allow ease of building adaptation to suit disabled and restricted accessibility needs, has only led to frustration for Ms Walsh.
Located close to shops and transport, Class C housing has wider doorways and corridors, grab rails and kitchen and bathroom modifications to suit people with disabilities.
She signed a lease on a new Class C public housing home in Cook and was told it would be ready in four to six weeks, to allow for some minor accessibility changes to the kitchen and bathroom.
But as the wait time has marched on and on, Ms Walsh has had no update from ACT Housing and only some "terribly rude responses" from the project manager when she rang to enquire.
Already caring for her daughter in their shared rental property in Monash, Ms Walsh had been on the the ACT high priority wait list for a suitable home for three years.
So when the new two-bedroom Cook property, built to a 6.5 energy rating, came up, she signed a lease as soon as she could.
But the waiting has led to a rapid deterioration in her mental and physical health. As a diabetic, her soaring blood pressure has her GP highly concerned that as the situation drags on, her health will get worse.
Ms Walsh's NDIS program is yet to be updated, so she is waiting on a suitable bed to sleep in and a manual wheelchair.
Since late April, she has been sleeping in her powered chair, hoping it doesn't lead to pressure sores.
"There's a home I can go to but I feel like I'm in limbo," she said.
"It's so frustrating. I knew there would be a delay but I was told it wouldn't take long because the house had been purpose-designed for people like me with accessibility issues."
The Cook public housing was a rebuild on a property touted by the ACT government as part of its "Growing and Renewing Public Housing" program, with five new homes replacing two older and outdated public housing dwelling.
In response, the ACT government says Ms Walsh should not have been charged rent on the property when it was being modified and could offer no clarity around her particular circumstances and the delay because of privacy issues.
The spokesperson said once the modification costs were approved, "work is scheduled".
"Time to complete the modifications may vary based on complexity," the statement said.
