Promise of public housing dream turns to frustration for double amputee

PB
By Peter Brewer
July 8 2024 - 5:30am
For three long months, double amputee Liz Walsh has been paying rent on an ACT Housing property she can't live in and is sleeping in her wheelchair, desperately hoping for a phone call that will change her circumstances.

PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

