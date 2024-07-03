It's time for the Albanese government to lift its game

As a Labor voter I have been disappointed in many aspects of the Albanese government. They're infinitely better than the appalling LNP governments responsible for "robodebt", "sports rorts", car parks, multiple failed energy policies, a party full of climate sceptics and so on but that's not saying much.
At the last election I voted Labor and for David Pocock who has impressed and is clearly a person of conscience.
Mr Albanese is allegedly from the left faction. But he is, without question, the most right wing Labor leader we've had. He has asserted his authority after Senator Fatima Payman foreshadowed breaching caucus solidarity rules again in an interview over comments on Gaza.
She's banished from caucus for crossing the floor, something that's done on a regular basis in the UK. She's 100 per cent right. Labor is claiming they support a two state solution but what are they doing about it? Meanwhile people are dying in their thousands. I have enormous respect for Penny Wong and most Labor Ministers but Fatima Payman is right on this.
The much heralded integrity commission decided not to investigate six people referred over Robodebt.
That is now being investigated.
Labor have granted licences for new gas projects.
They've done nothing about Morrison's grossly unfair school funding formula. Government schools are grossly underfunded.
Their report card reads: "could do a lot better".
That being said, Australia needs the LNP and their farcical nuclear policy like a hole in the head. I hope that in their second term they become more of a true Labor government.
I write in support of your excellent editorial "Payman and a party in need of change" (July 2). If Labor were to permit members to cross the floor on matters of personal significance, we the voters would have more confidence that our elected representatives are people of principle rather than sheep.
It is no wonder that many people prefer to support independents. This may come to damage Labor's chances at the next election, especially in some outer metropolitan seats.
A memorial is proposed for Patrol Officers in Papua New Guinea in World War II. This memorial is proposed to be sited in The Parliamentary Triangle. This is a welcome memorial and appropriate location.
It raises more questions about the National Capital Authority ignoring public feedback on the inappropriate siting of the proposed Memorial for Victim Survivors of Institutional Child Sexual Abuse on the back service road to the National Museum of Australia.
The memorial design chosen by a select panel has now been rejected. This memorial deserves to be located in a prominent and safe position where it will not be vandalised, in the Parliamentary Triangle where it belongs.
Those lauding Fatima Payman and condemning Anthony Albanese for disciplining her should remember that, unlike the Coalition, the ALP has strict rules about how MPs vote.
It would be inappropriate to enforce these selectively. Recognising a Palestinian state now would just reward Hamas and their campaign of rape, murder, terror and hostage taking.
Fatima Payman is not making any noise about any other conflicts around the world, where Muslims are dying. She's crossing the floor because this conflict is with the Jewish State.
Those who think that nuclear power can be available in Australia by 2040 (in just over 15 years' time) should be aware that it has now taken 10 years to just get planning approval for a windfarm on marginal, cleared and rocky pastoral land in NSW.
The chances of Australia, with no current capability to build and operate a full-scale nuclear power plant, having even one up and running before mid century is far-fetched, especially given that new builds in countries with long-standing nuclear power industry are taking up to 18 years.
Moreover it is not just the energy sector which contributes to our carbon emissions: the agricultural, transport, construction, mining and manufacturing sectors are contributors. Nuclear power is not going to do much for their emissions.
Ian Morrison's view that "Australia's future depends on sensible centre right government" (June 18) would suggest that Australia faces a very grim future indeed.
Where does he think such a sensible centre right government is going to spring from?
Based on the current front benches of both the Liberal and National Parties, the emergence of carefully formulated policy consistent with Australia's longer term national interests is simply a pipe dream.
My wife came from the bush, where education and work opportunities for women were scant. She studied hard and left, making it to university. She rose to prominence in her career, by pushing through the thinning barriers of inequality, as a quiet feminist.
Our daughters have done the same, benefitting from education and now advancing in their careers, as equal treatment at the workplace has become more normal, and career 'hiccups' such as time off for children are accepted and are not a barrier to promotion.
They are all sad to see the left hijack the treatment of women purely for political purposes. When conservatives, such as Abbott or Morrison, are perceived as misogynistic, or there are sexual assault allegations against a Liberal staffer such as Lehrmann, the left will scream outrage and a lynching mob will appear outside Parliament in Canberra, baying for blood.
But when one of their darlings, Julian Assange, is accused of sexual assault crimes, and hides out in an embassy until those crimes are statute-barred, why are they silent? When Muslim women are subject to subjugation why are they silent? The equality of women with men should transcend politics.
Spend ya tax break money in Canberra, says Andy.
He should take comfort that his request has been heard. ACTEWAGL is increasing its hourly KW charges and reducing the solar feed in tariffs.
And let's not forget the recently advertised increases in daily water consumption charges by ICON and the increased rates and taxes in Andy's budget.
That should certainly take care of the generous $300 electricity rebate as well as any benefit ACT taxpayers will receive from reduced income tax.
For the benefit of those who still aren't up with the fact the city centre of Canberra is a restricted 40 kmh zone I draw attention to the large flashing electric sign on the northbound corner of Rudd St and Northbourne Ave warning of a new traffic camera coming this month (July).
It's a bit much to hope the camera's purpose is to catch errant pedestrians who ignore the red "don't walk" signal or cyclists who think red lights don't apply to them. My guess is that it's aimed fairly and squarely at light running motorists and those exceeding the 40kmh limit.
Any motorist who might be tempted to write a letter of complaint to these columns has been warned. If you think this is a cynical money grabbing exercise on the part of the Barr government just be aware of and obey the road rules. If everyone did that this new camera wouldn't raise a single cent.
It was nice to receive a letter telling us Katy and Andrew are delivering for us through their tax cuts. But I thought we already knew.
I wonder if they thought the money spent on mail might be better used for future tax cuts or pension adjustments.
Then again, money spent on campaigning is always money well spent in their book.
Joe Biden should not be judged on one debate. The alternative is frightening. Among other falsehoods Donald Trump claimed he stopped World War III.
But if he is elected that prospect is much greater because he'll leave the support of Ukraine to the Europeans (because of his lack of diplomatic skills and his less experienced advisers).
Europe is contributing more to the war effort but can't handle Putin and his allies without the US.
Moreover, the Israel-Gaza conflict needs delicate handling and the continuing steady hand of Biden and his team which has been tireless.
The Trump immunity ruling is the latest twist on the old contest between Rex and Lex [the Crown and the law]. Seeing that the ex-Rex appointed many of the Lexes, the outcome is hardly surprising. Another revolution is in order. July 4 is near.
Meghan Markle is the obvious answer to the Democrats' dilemma. She has previously expressed political ambitions and, like Trump and Reagan, is a minor celebrity. Prince Harry would make a great FLOTUS and her first state visit to the Court of St James would be must see viewing.
Good heavens. A female Muslim Labor senator disagrees with others in her party and many people now want to throw her out. Whatever happened to the worship of diversity?
The Woolworths catalogue states specials are not available at Metro stores. Does Robyn Duncan (Letters, June 30) want Craig Emerson's recommendations to require Woolworths to account for the apparent inability of its customers to read?
Assange should have been fully prosecuted in a US court. His supporters should note that his initial reason for fleeing to the Ecuadorian Embassy was to escape extradition on Swedish sexual assault charges.
While electric reverse cycle heating may not be as warm as gas (Letters, June 30) it's a very small price to pay to help ensure our children's future on a liveable planet.
I understand Colin Dedman's concerns about the comfort of electric heating (Letters, June 30). Another option is to invest in an electric space heater. They generate a lovely radiant heat and are cheaper, cleaner and less toxic than gas, and better for the planet, too.
I watched the US Presidential debate. I wonder if the candidates' statements are going to be fact checked?
Social media, having attracted the willingly gullible global population into its data trawling empires, has led to an anguished cry "who will rid the world of this handmaiden turned into a troublesome public enemy behemoth".
Trump tells anyone who will listen he is the rightful president because the election was stolen. If he genuinely believes that he has been the president for the last four years as well as the four years before that (two terms) and is not eligible to stand again.
Deterrent? A Canberra judge sentences a man to two years and nine months for the rape of a 13-year-old girl. Really?
