The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Biden is not the problem, but merely evidence of a bigger issue

Amanda Vanstone
By Amanda Vanstone
July 4 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Joe Biden isn't the main problem for the Democrats or the United States. He's just evidence of it. Failure to regenerate. The most laughable and tragic aspect of this debacle is the idea that it was Biden's performance during the debate which made his shelf life as President clear. We're expected to believe that up until then everything was fine. He was in great shape and ready for another four years. That's just complete rubbish. Does anyone really think that up until last week's debate everything was hunky dory?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Vanstone

Amanda Vanstone

Columnist

Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.