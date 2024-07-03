Rachel Griffiths to attend Midwinter Ball in Parliament House on journalist's arm

Rachel Griffiths is set to attend the Midwinter Ball in Parliament House this evening.
The Canberra Times has confirmed that the award-winning actor, who played a fictional Prime Minister in the ABC drama Total Control, is on the guest list.
Griffiths will be on the arm of Peter Hartcher, political editor and international editor of Nine newspapers the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.
The pair will be seated at a table with Treasurer Jim Chalmers, his wife Laura, Opposition Defence spokesperson Andrew Hastie, and his wife Ruth.
Hartcher confirmed to this masthead that he was planning on bringing Griffiths to the ball in what would be a collision of television drama and real-life politics.
"The fake PM can come and confront the supposedly real one," he quipped.
"If Rachel Griffiths and Anthony Albanese enter the same room, can both continue to exist?"
The pair initially met when Griffiths approached Hartcher for advice on Total Control when the ABC series was in development.
"We just stayed in touch," Hartcher said, adding that he thought Griffiths had done "a good job" with the show.
Griffiths served as executive producer of the three-series show as well as playing Rachel Anderson, a Liberal Prime Minister who becomes an independent MP.
She co-starred alongside Deborah Mailman, who portrayed the show's central character, Alex Irving, who goes from being a Liberal Senator to an independent MP and kingmaker for Australia's first Aboriginal Prime Minister.
The Midwinter Ball, hosted by the Canberra Press Gallery, is a highlight of the social calendar for those well-connected enough to secure an invitation.
The charity event has raised more than $5 million since 2000 and this year, the gallery is hoping to break its record after last year raising more than $350,000, with bidding open for the Midwinter Ball Charity Auction.
Up for grabs is a dinner with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his fiancee Josie Hayden and up to four guests.
The winning bidder will be given the option of dining at either The Lodge in Canberra or Kirribilli House in Sydney.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is also offering himself up for a dinner, along with two of his colleagues, at one of Canberra's fine dining restaurants.
Each leader will give a speech at the ball, where it is customary for the prime minister and opposition leader to deliver a light-hearted roast with a dash of self-deprecation.
Other prizes to be auctioned include dinner at the National Press Club with Seven political editor Mark Riley, Nine national affairs editor Andrew Probyn, Guardian Australia political editor Karen Middleton and The West Australian bureau chief Katina Curtis.
Business class return flights for two to London or Los Angeles, and two tickets to the AFL Grand Final with access to the Melbourne Cricket Ground's exclusive September Club, are also up for auction.
Funds raised will be donated to charities including the Salvation Army's family and domestic violence support service, Fitted for Work, the Humour Foundation, Frontier Services and ACT Pet Crisis Support.
